'Prisons aren't nice places to be': Young drug trafficker escapes jail time

A Winter Valley man who was found with a traffickable amount of drugs and a sawn-off shotgun has narrowly escaped jail time.
The man, 20, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided conviction, was in bed at 7.15am when police entered his home through an unlocked front door on September 6 last year to execute a search warrant.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday a number of items were found in the search including ketamine, a firearm with its serial number ground off, an illegal imitation firearm, packs of sealed plastic bags, digital scales, empty gel capsules, shotgun shells, a magazine for the imitation firearm and a taser.
"Police found a locked safe in the corner of the accused's bedroom, and the accused was unable to locate the key for the safe," the police prosecutor told the court. "The accused told police there was 'a fair bit of ketamine' in the safe."
He told police at the time he had purchased 1 ounce - just under 28.5 grams - of ketamine in the weeks prior for personal use.
Magistrate Hugh Radford warned the man "some people enter the big league straight up" and impressed upon him the maximum penalties for the trafficking and firearms charges he was facing carried 15 and five years jail respectively.
"In my ten years as a magistrate I have seen ... trafficking and shotguns have ended in serious injury and loss of life," the magistrate said.
"You are basically selling a drug addiction to someone else and you're doing it for profit, for gain ... that is appalling."
Defence told the court he was in "much better shape" since the search.
The court heard before the offending the accused was involved in an accident at work which left him with a broken foot, requiring two surgeries that saw 12 screws and 3 plates inserted into the foot.
To cope with the pain of the injury, the defence said he turned to drugs, eventually escalating to trafficking to support his addiction.
"He started with painkillers, then moved to cannabis ... and graduated to ketamine and other drugs," the defence said.
The defence told the court, he now had stable employment as a registered plumber and was on call 24 hours, and had healthier coping mechanisms in going to the gym.
"The night he spent in the cells ... was a lesson, he realised he's hit rock bottom, he's realised he let his addiction get the better of him," the defence said. "He finds himself in much better shape now."
Magistrate Radford said he considered the sentencing principles of punishment, deterrence, rehabilitation, denouncement and community protection and had come close to sending him to prison if not for a range of circumstances, including his plea of guilty and his age.
"Considering all the circumstances, I think a term of imprisonment is a last resort," he said.
"Prisons aren't nice places to be, there are considerable risks being in prison, which for a young person in many ways is exacerbated."
The man was fined $5000 in combination with a 24-month community corrections order. He will be required to do regular drug testing and not commit any more offences that are punishable by jail time over the period.
"Hopefully that will be a significant deterrent to you, hopefully you think twice about [associating] with the people you have been," Magistrate Radford said. "Under the 24-month order there's nowhere to hide ... you've got to remain squeaky clean."
Magistrate Radford also ruled his sentence would be recorded without conviction to ensure his future job prospects remained positive. However, he offered the man a stern warning.
"I can tell you now if you came back before me for trafficking and for firearms charges it wouldn't be a question if you would be imprisoned, it would be a question of how long," he said.
"Had you pleaded not guilty ... I would have imposed a two-year jail sentence. That's how close you've come to spending two years in custody."
