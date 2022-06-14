COMMONWEALTH Games gold medalist Kathryn Mitchell has returned to the field in her last ditch bid to earn qualification for the Athletics World Championships and Commonwealth Games which will both be held next month.
Mitchell, throwing for the first time since the Tokyo Olympic Games at an event over the weekend in Germany, mustered a 57.36m effort to finish in second place in the women's javelin.
The throw opened her 2022 campaign and it is hoped that once again Australia can see all three of its javelin stars, including Kelsey-Lee Barber and Mackenzie Little qualify for the major events as they did in the Olympic final last year.
In Tokyo, Mitchell threw 61.85m to finish in sixth position. Barber, took the bronze with 62.59..
The trio would be considered a great chance to run the podium at the Brimingham Commonwealth as they were the only three from the Olympic final to be from Commonwealth nations.
