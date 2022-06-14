Accessing the mental health system has proven difficult for many adults people who need support but are not at crisis point.
While young people have services such as headspace, for adults seeking treatment or looking for support the pathway can be far more complex particularly with long waiting lists for many psychologists and services across Ballarat.
That is set to change next year when mental health and wellbeing hubs open in Ballarat and Ararat.
The tender process will begin in the coming months for the hubs, which are designed to be an entry point and triage in to the mental health system.
What the mental health hubs do is create a service which is accessible to all people to come in, be triaged and assessed, and supported in to the system of mental health services- Sean Duffy
Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy said the hubs were the result of one of the recommendations of the Royal Commission in to Victoria's Mental Health Service which found access and entry in to the mental health system was 'disjointed'.
"What the mental health hubs do is create a service which is accessible to all people to come in, be triaged and assessed, and supported in to the system of mental health services," Mr Duffy said.
"Currently people have to be in crisis to get support and there's unnecessary presentations to hospital emergency departments. There's a group of people who are not at crisis point needing an ED, but they are either developing symptoms or have high levels of anxiety or concern - a 'missing middle' that can't afford private health care and even if they could go private, the system is full."
Mr Duffy said the hub would have physical and virtual locations in Ballarat and Ararat to cater for a spectrum of mental health presentations from mild to moderate through to crisis situations.
The hubs were initially introduced across Victoria last year to help support Victorians during the pandemic, with 30 now in operation permanently and a further 30 including Ballarat and Ararat to be created within the next year.
The hubs provide free mental health support to any Victorian without eligibility criteria and without the need for a GP referral, they accept walk-ins and can provide services via telehealth.
Mr Duffy said he expected many services across the region currently working in the mental health space would be interested in landing the tender for local hubs, which will run in partnership with Grampians Health - Ballarat and other providers.
"We expect the tender process to start in the next few months and all the second tranche of Mental Health Hubs to be running by June next year. We might see that some are up and running toward the end of this year," he said.
