The Courier

The Lion King marks a return to the stage for young BCMA performers

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 14 2022 - 8:30am
Anna Reynolds playing Timon and Bede Mercer playing Pumbaa

It's been two years of rehearsing shows that were never performed in front of a live audience for the young musical theatre performers of Ballarat Centre of Music and the Arts so excitement levels are high ahead of this weekend's production of The Lion King.

