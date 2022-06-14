It's been two years of rehearsing shows that were never performed in front of a live audience for the young musical theatre performers of Ballarat Centre of Music and the Arts so excitement levels are high ahead of this weekend's production of The Lion King.
While the young stars of the future still took part in productions throughout COVID, they were filmed which offered a different experience without the immediate response of an audience.
"After two years of rehearsing shows that were not able to be staged due to COVID, the enthusiasm to perform has definitely not waned," said BCMA director Paula Heenan.
"Although filming our shows and performances over the last few years has been a terrific experience and the results have been wonderful, there is still something very special about being able to perform on stage."
And audiences are keen to get back in to the theatre to watch.
After selling out two shows the cast has added a third to their weekend season at Mount Clear College's Gay Gough Theatre.
The Lion King involves 95 children aged six to 13 who study a course of singing, dancing and acting weekly at BCMA. For many it will be their first time performing in a musical theatre production.
"The Lion King has been the perfect production to re-enter the theatre world with," Ms Heenan said. "It is such an exuberant show with so much colour, amazing characters and wonderful music. The students have loved learning to sing in African languages including Zulu, Swahili and Setswana, and the harmonies sound incredible."
BCMA students will also present a production of Bring It On in August, and a musical version of Little Women in September. Bookings for all shows via trybooking.com
