Police warning after BMW rolls on remote bush track

A BMW sedan has ended up on its roof after an accident in the Lerderderg State Park.
Emergency services were alerted just after 10am Tuesday to a hairpin bend on O'Briens Road in an isolated area midway between Greeendale and Gisborne.
"They were up fairly high, so they had fairly good mobile coverage," Trentham Senior Constable Jason Allison said.
"Parks Victoria also happened to come along the road - and they called in a tow truck from Bacchus Marsh as well."
He said the driver of the two-wheel drive and his passenger - both men in their early 20s from Clayton - were unhurt.
"The whole thing has happened at low speed on a gravel road.
"The car has gone into a corner too early and become wedged up into a cutting. They've tried to get out and the car's slowly ended up on its roof.
"The men have got out by climbing under their seatbelts. They've still been able to open their doors.
"That part of the road was high up and fairly dry, but some parts of O'Briens Road are really mushy. Parks Victoria are doing a lot of work along there at the moment with graders."Just be really careful on those corners."
CFA volunteers from Blackwood also attended, mopping up a small amount of oil from the BMW.
The site was close to the popular O'Briens Crossing campground on the Lerderderg River.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
