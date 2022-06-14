Undefeated through six amateur mixed martial arts bouts, Infinite MMA's Harry Webb is destined to be Ballarat's next big thing after setting the MMA world alight with his recent performances.
Running with the moniker 'The Human Highlight Reel', Webb has been nothing short of that so far in the early stages of his career, but it has been a career that was slow to get off the ground due to COVID-19 interruptions.
"I had my first fight in 2019 and then went a whole year without a fight due to pullouts before lockdowns hit as well," Webb said.
"I have strung together five fights in just over 12 months, winning two titles in two different weight classes and defended the lightweight title twice so it is going pretty well."
Now, three years since his first amateur win, Webb finds himself as the number one ranked amateur lightweight across Australia and New Zealand.
"Your record and the method of victory play into your overall ranking," Webb said.
"Out of my six fights, five of them have been by knockout or technical knockout and being on a six-fight win streak has ranked me up higher."
To say Webb is committed to the fight would be an understatement, with the 22-year-old seemingly spending any spare time he has at the gym.
"It can get pretty draining, I work from 7am to 3.30pm and go straight from work to training and the gym," he said.
"I don't have a whole lot of time to do a lot of things during the week, it is pretty much work, eat, train and sleep."
But all the hard work looks set to pay off for Webb, who has been in contact with management agencies ahead of going professionally.
"We had a management agency that represents UFC fighters reach out to my coach about signing me," Webb said.
"They have contacts within the UFC so that will be really important when I want to get to that level."
Webb's imposing 6-0 amateur record makes it tough to find a seventh fight, admitting that that level may not be too far away.
"I think we are nearly at the stage where we can look at going professional towards the end of this year," Webb said.
Elle Crawshaw, manager of Infinite MMA, knew her gym in Ballarat had found a talent from his first appearance in 2016.
"For a long time it has been really obvious that Harry was special," Crawshaw said.
"He has a real awareness of his body, the coach can show him something once and Harry will get it straight away."
For now, Webb will continue to spend his spare time at the gym as he works his way towards representing Ballarat on the big stage.
