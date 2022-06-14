The Courier

Harry Webb is ready to go from Ballarat to the big stage as 'The Human Highlight Reel' takes the MMA world by storm

Webb's knockout blows are becoming a trademark of his style. Picture: W.L Fight Photography

Undefeated through six amateur mixed martial arts bouts, Infinite MMA's Harry Webb is destined to be Ballarat's next big thing after setting the MMA world alight with his recent performances.

