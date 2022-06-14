The Courier

Ballarat and District Soccer Association juniors star with two medal-winning sides at Country Championships Victoria

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
June 14 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Players celebrate a goal at the Country Championships Victoria in Geelong. Picture: Supplied.

Ballarat's weekend success at the 2022 Country Championships Victoria signifies an exciting time for soccer in the region, says Ballarat and District Soccer Association Herman Bogers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.