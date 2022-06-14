Ballarat's weekend success at the 2022 Country Championships Victoria signifies an exciting time for soccer in the region, says Ballarat and District Soccer Association Herman Bogers.
The BDSA success comes as the city of Ballarat is confirmed as the host for next year's championships.
It was a proud weekend for the BDSA with the the under 13 and under 14 boys both returning from Geelong with medals, with Bogers saying it shows the sport's future was in good hands.
The success comes at an exciting time with the upcoming World Cup putting Australian soccer in the spotlight after a heartstopping penalty win over Peru in the early hours of Tuesday morning. "To have three of our seven teams make the finals was an incredible result for Ballarat," Bogers said. "The age groups that did do really well were our younger ones so that is terrific for our future."
Seven BDSA junior representative sides from under-11s to under-16s to compete at the championships, going head-to-head against some of the most talented regional sides across Victoria.
Bogers noted that the championships provided a fantastic opportunity for Ballarat's juniors and coaches to evolve their game.
"The juniors now go back to their respective clubs and can share their experiences and learnings from the event with their teammates," he said. "It is also a good pathway for coaches to coach at higher levels and help them learn new skills as well."
It was a long wait for the championships, with both 2020 and 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19, making this year's event in Geelong one of the most-anticipated championships yet.
"I think over the weekend Geelong would have had over 5000 people attending the event," Bogers said.
"The best thing was to see so many people back at the games again, there was some very excited juniors and parents over the weekend."
As the 2021 event was cancelled at the last minute, it meant that juniors had been training and preparing for this year's championships for well over a year.
"This year's championships featured two years' worth of preparation for the juniors," Bogers said.
"The boys and girls really enjoyed the experience so I think it will make them even more excited for next year in Ballarat."
Ballarat is set to host the 2023 Country Championships Victoria over the Queen's Birthday long weekend next year.
It means the city will be filled with junior soccer sides and also junior basketball sides with the Ballarat Junior Basketball Tournament to run at the same time.
"It has been a while since the Country Championships Victoria has come to Ballarat and I am just excited to give people the opportunity to have it at home," Bogers said.
"Geelong was very well organised and run but now the focus is on Ballarat for next year."
Ballarat's junior players' success at the championships alongside the Socceroos recent World Cup qualification has Ballarat soccer ready for an exciting year ahead of the next Country Championships.
