The lights are coming back on after a day of power uncertainty

Update 8.20pm
Powercor is now working to restore more than 4000 houses with power following a rollercoaster day when statewide warnings of blackouts were first issued and then cancelled.
Locations which were formerly blacked out began to have power restored after 8pm after outages of up to an hour across the Central Highlands.
It is not yet known if these outages were connected to the threats of even wider power failure that the network had been threatened with earlier in the day.
Update 7.30pm
Despite a cancellation of the power outage threat across the state, the central highlands has been hit by wide ranging power cuts.
More than 4000 houses and business remain without power across the Ballarat region as Powercor reported the widespread unplanned outages that began about 7.3pm on Tuesday
It followed fears there would be load shedding as the power network across the state and Australia struggles to deal with increased demand and a massive output failure of conventional power stations.
But an earlier warning was cancelled in Victoria around 4.30pm
Powercor is reporting 130 houses in Brown Hill, more than 30 in Invermay and 22 in Neerina.
More than 600 houses in Gordon are currently affected by the outage.
More than 500 properties were also blacked out in Daylesford just as the popular tourist town was sitting down for dinner time while in nearby Ballan 104 customers are also off-line.
The black out also extends further south to Morrisons, Mount Doran and Elaine.
The cause has not yet been established and Powercor is estimating reconnection times at 10.30pm.
UPDATE 4.30pm
Victorian households and businesses will not go without power after a blackouts warning over shortfalls in energy supplies was cancelled.
The Australian Energy Market Operator on Tuesday issued a "lack of reserve" warning for Wednesday evening, meaning forecast demand was likely to outstrip supply in Victoria.
It initially said "blackouts" could be expected between 6pm and 7.30pm.
After seeking a market response, the regulator cancelled the alert at 4pm on Tuesday.
Energy Minister Lily D'Ambrosio blamed the scare on "strange behaviour" from power companies sitting on their reserves and not bidding into the market.
She said the generators are "potentially" gaming the system, a topic federal, state and territory energy ministers asked AEMO to investigate after their meeting last week.
"No one likes the situation we're seeing now," Ms D'Ambrosio said.
"We've been told and assured by the market operator that there is more than sufficient power in Victoria available, it's just not being bid into the market."
NSW and Queensland were able to avoid predicted blackouts on Monday, but were warned of possible supply shortfalls from Tuesday evening with generators revising market availability.
AEMO has also triggered the $300 megawatt hour price cap in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia as wholesale electricity prices spiked.
EARLIER
Victoria could face blackouts on Wednesday evening as the cold weather affects electricity supplies.
Households and businesses are warned to be on alert for blackouts due to shortfalls in energy supplies.
The Australian Energy Market Operator on Tuesday issued a "lack of reserve" warning for Wednesday evening, meaning the forecast demand was likely to outstrip supply in Victoria.
It said outages could be expected between 6pm and 7.30pm.
AEMO said it was seeking a market response and had not yet estimated the time it would need to intervene.
NSW and Queensland were able to avoid predicted blackouts on Monday, but were warned of possible supply shortfalls from Tuesday evening with generators revising market availability.
AEMO has also triggered the $300 megawatt hour price cap in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia as wholesale electricity prices spiked.
The operator has issued market notices to increase generation.
A perfect storm of coal-fired power station outages, high demand due to a cold snap, and problems in the global and domestic gas markets has caused the shortfalls.
The Victorian government has been contacted for comment.
AAP
