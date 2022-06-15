Parents, grandparents, pre-schoolers and teens are forming unique relationships as Ballarat's Botanikids and Loreto College senior students collaborate to create an inter-generational nature club.
Each fortnight Loreto College students create fun activities for the pre-schoolers and their carers to enjoy as they learn together about nature, water, soil, seeds and leaves.
It's part of Loreto College's VCAL integrated curriculum which gives students the opportunity to take part in real-world workplace opportunities.
And as a community event the nature club is growing in popularity and growing new friendships.
"There is significant educational value for the students, the young children and their families," said Loreto College VCAL coordinator Jill Wheatland.
"The Loreto students work closely within a multigenerational learning space. They design early childhood learning opportunities through the activities they create they engage with the parents and also the grandparents who attend the program."
The 23 Loreto students involved not only create and run the activities but also provide catering and coffees throughout the sessions, allowing the adults to relax and build new friendships while the children are busy.
On Tuesday participants enjoyed colouring, seed planting, rock drawing, a nature walk, and morning tea as they explored the topic of stones.
