THE Ballarat Miners will don orange socks this weekend to pledge their support for Lifeline Australia as part of NBL1 South's round for mental health.
Both Miners senior teams play two games across the weekend, opening up with Hobart on Saturday night at home before heading to Dandenong for a late Sunday afternoon contest.
Women's guard Jade Melbourne said anything professional athletes can do raise awareness of of organisations who help those with mental health concerns was worthwhile.
"It's super-important for everyone and I think it's really good of the NBL1 to bring in a round to raise awareness," she said.
"People can struggle with their mental health so I think it's really important that we can speak openly about it and we can check in on each other.
"Reach out if you're not okay, I think it's really good that this has been implemented."
Each year, over one million Australians reach out to Lifeline for support and Lifeline's crisis support line receives a call every 30 seconds.
Men's forward Zac Dunmore said he encouraged spectators and basketball fans to get a pair of the "warm and comfortable" socks this weekend to support the Miners against Hobart.
"Mental health needs to be a big thing," he said. "It's something I take a pride in myself, making sure I can get around my teammates to make sure they are okay, I'm sure everyone else does to.
"It's a great cause to get behind this weekend."
Anyone wishing to purchase a pair of the socks as worn by the players can do so via the Basketball Victoria online shop for $12 a pair with all profits going to Lifeline.
If you or anyone you know is struggling, Lifeline Australia provides confidential crisis support 24-hours a day. Call or text Lifeline on 13 11 14.
