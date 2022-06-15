The Courier

The Ballarat Miners will don orange socks this weekend to pledge their support for Lifeline Australia as part of NBL1 South's round for mental health.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miners players Jade Melbourne and Zac Dunmore model the leg wear the Miners will wear this weekend. Picture: Greg Gliddon

THE Ballarat Miners will don orange socks this weekend to pledge their support for Lifeline Australia as part of NBL1 South's round for mental health.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.