Operation Regal has wrapped up for another Queen's Birthday long weekend, with police figures revealing 199 "dishonourable drivers" detected across greater Ballarat.
A whopping 97 were fined in the Moorabool Police service area (including Hepburn and Golden Plains), while 71 speeding offences were detected in the Northern Grampians PSA (including Ararat) and 31 in the City of Ballarat.
Advertisement
"Wet weather did not deter some motorists from slowing down, with more than 40 per cent of all offences statewide detected for speeding," a police spokesperson said.
"Automatic number-plate recognition technology helped police detect 459 unauthorised Victorian drivers - either for being unlicensed, disqualified or suspended."
When it came to unregistered vehicles, 16 were spotted in Ballarat over the course of the four-day blitz, 14 in Northern Grampians and four in Moorabool.
Two cars were impounded in Ballarat and one in Moorabool.
Ballarat also recorded a higher-than-usual number of drivers disobeying traffic signs - at 10.
The same figure was two for Northern Grampians and one in Moorabool.
Police were pleased with the low number of impaired drivers, with three drink-drivers in Ballarat and two in Northern Grampians.
The Ararat region also saw one drug-driver, as did the Moorabool area.
Across Victoria, police said 195 alleged drink-drivers and 177 alleged drug-drivers were caught from a total 78,350 tests.
Our region also recorded another tragic fatality, with a 50-year-old Tootgarook driver killed on the Bungaree-Creswick Road on Sunday.
Western Region Road Policing Advisor Liam Gardner begged drivers to slow down and take extra care in the wet, as we approached our shortest day of the year.
"In poor weather conditions and low light, we suggest that you check over your car tyres, lights, brakes and windscreen wipers - make sure they are in a roadworthy condition," he said.
"With a recent spike in collisions involving vulnerable road users, pedestrians, cyclists and motorbike riders need to be more aware of their surroundings.
"Please drive to the road conditions, and allow extra time for your journey to work or other events you're heading to."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.