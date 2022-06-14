The announcement of funding to help upgrade the Australian Croatian Association Ballarat premises in Ballarat East has been met with widespread cheer among members, Ballarat assistant secretary John Cimera said.
The $80,103.74 funding, which is part of the state government's Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund, will go towards renovating the group's hall, kitchen as well as heating and cooling facilities, some of which haven't been updated in 20 years.
Mr Cimera said the upgrades would help maintain the longevity of the club. He said it would also ensure the continued attendance of grassroots members who were now elderly.
"This funding means a lot to us and it will help us ensure our older members who joined the club when it was founded in the mid-'60s can feel more comfortable and safe attending," he said.
Mr Cimera said that the funding would also help younger Croation-Australians connect with their ethnic culture.
"As sons and daughters of people who established the club in the '60s, it was a big motivator to keep this group going and now it's gotten to the stage where we can now with this funding, carry it on to the next generation and keep that multiculturalism going," he said.
Australian Croatian Association Ballarat president John Skontra said the funding would also help lessen the burden to attain funding from the club's annual picnic held in January, allowing the club more time to showcase Croatia's vibrant culture.
Member for Buninyong Michaela Settle, who made the announcement on Tuesday, said this funding was integral to preserving the rich culture of Croatian-Australians in Ballarat.
"The upgrades to the Australian Croatian Association of Ballarat's hall will make sure that future generations can continue to build connections and share diversity in a safe and comfortable environment," she said.
"Better facilities make it easier for multicultural and multi-faith Victorians to celebrate and preserve their traditions and culture."
