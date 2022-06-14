The Courier

The Australian Croatian Association Ballarat has secured funding through the Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund to upgrade their facilities

By Malvika Hemanth
June 14 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG WIN: Australian Croatian Association Ballarat president John Skontra and assistant secretary John Cimera. Picture: Lachlan Bence

The announcement of funding to help upgrade the Australian Croatian Association Ballarat premises in Ballarat East has been met with widespread cheer among members, Ballarat assistant secretary John Cimera said.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.