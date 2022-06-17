Helping owners understand their horses and their horses' needs goes a long way to preventing neglect and unnecessary suffering, according to Project Hope Horse Welfare's Julia Murray.
Project Hope, which is a volunteer horse rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming group also has a strong focus on community education and health welfare advocacy to ensure horses are well taken care of.
With the great COVID tree-change of city-dwellers moving in to country areas with a few acres and perhaps fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning horses, Ms Murray said many are not aware of some of the basic needs of domesticated horses.
A lot don't understand about horses being anxious and depressed with no other horses around to let them lie down and relax. In the wild horses live in a herd and take it in turns to have guard duty.- Julia Murray
"A lot of reports of animal suffering we get are simply because people are not aware of some of those needs - like horses needing a dentist once a year, or needing their feet trimmed by a farrier," she said.
"And a lot don't understand about horses being anxious and depressed with no other horses around to let them lie down and relax. In the wild horses live in a herd and take it in turns to have guard duty.
"These are basic needs yet a lot of horses suffer because their owners, not out of ill-will but ignorance, are not aware these things are necessary."
To help improve understanding of horses, Project Hope is hosting a free community seminar 'Safety Around Horses' at Woady Yaloak Equestrian Centre at Lords Rd, Smythesdale on Saturday at 2pm.
Project Hope member, equine vet and horse behaviour expert Dr Lesley Hawson will talk about safety around horses but not just about avoiding being kicked, or bitten.
"Dr Hawson will provide insight about the mind of the horse in order to understand how to prevent horses spooking, to the best of our ability, and avoid being crushed or injured by a terrified horse," Ms Murray said.
"We are helping we humans better understand how our horses perceive the world in order that ourselves and our horses are safe."
To register call 1300 881 606.
