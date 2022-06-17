The Courier

Project Hope is helping educate horse owners about how to stay safe and understand their equines

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INFORMATION: Project Hope member and equine vet/horse behaviour expert Dr Lesley Hawson will give a free seminar at Smythesdale on Saturday. Picture: supplied

Helping owners understand their horses and their horses' needs goes a long way to preventing neglect and unnecessary suffering, according to Project Hope Horse Welfare's Julia Murray.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.