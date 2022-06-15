Damascus welcomes new principal Steven Mifsud

Incoming Damascus College principal Steven Mifsud might be coming from a school with a similar number of students but the size and feel of the two campuses is very different.
As deputy principal of student wellbeing at Mount St Joseph Girls' College in Altona, where he has been deputy principal with periods as co-principal and acting principal since 2014, there were around 1170 girls on the two-acre site that used to be a primary school.
At Damascus College's 20 hectare bushland site there are about 1160 students and a view out every window.
"It's amazing that almost every room at the school has a vista of the bush and earth, and a sense of spirituality that comes with being in touch with nature and that great presence of God," he said.
Mr Mifsud said he was excited to move to Ballarat and take on the role of principal after Matthew Bryne moved to a new job as deputy director of Catholic education at the Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education Ltd (DOBCEL) following 13 years at the helm of Damascus College.
I'll definitely get my steps up in the first couple of months as this is a huge site with lots of places and people- Steven Mifsud
"I'm really excited by the Catholic education experience, Mercy traditions and the strong sense of justice and education of empowerment (at Damascus)," Mr Mifsud said.
A priority will be helping students rebuild the sense of connection they may have lost during the COVID pandemic and periods of remote learning.
"Post-COVID kids need to connect probably more than ever before so we need to show and model to kids those healthy connections. That's the challenge for me coming out of COVID, after kids being so isolated, about how do we bring out the best in them."
Building connections with students, staff and families will be a priority when he starts work on the first day of term three.
"I want to meet as many students as possible, walk the campus and get to see how they learn and what they love and passionate about," he said. "And I want to get to know staff as they are the ones who work really closely with our students, then get to know our families ... but I'll definitely get my steps up in the first couple of months as this is a huge site with lots of places and people."
With ongoing high demand for places at Damascus, Ballarat's only co-ed Catholic secondary school, Mr Mifsud also has an eye toward growth.
"There's some discussion around growth but that's a conversation with DOBCEL and a conversation we need to have in partnership with the other two Catholic secondary schools," he said.
"We are the only Catholic co-ed school in Ballarat which is something to be really proud of and I want to make sure we grow, but that each student is still known ... we don't want to lose that sense of community in our growth."
Mr Mifsud said one of the qualities that attracted him to the job at Damascus College was the "well-rounded broad education" it offered that "meets the pathway of whatever type of learning" a student requires.
"It's a school that is really steeped in tradition but also willing to take risks and be innovative and has a real energy and creativity around its work.
While coming from Mount St. Joseph Girls' College where he has been for the past eight years, he was previously deputy principal at Santa Maria College in Northcote and has taught at MacKillop Catholic Regional College, Werribee, and Catholic Regional College, Melton where he held various leadership roles.
"I am impressed by the rich curriculum offerings and beautiful setting of Damascus College that imbues a strong sense of spirituality and the fullness of life," he said.
"The college vision to 'be my best', resonated deeply with me. I believe that as educators, we work in partnership with students, families, staff and the broader community. The college will continue to support, challenge and nurture our young people to be the best version of themselves."
