The Courier

Damascus welcomes new principal Steven Mifsud

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated June 15 2022 - 9:02am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INCOMING: Steven Mifsud will take on the job as principal at Damascus College from the first day of term three. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Incoming Damascus College principal Steven Mifsud might be coming from a school with a similar number of students but the size and feel of the two campuses is very different.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.