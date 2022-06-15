Car smashes into brick wall at midnight

Two people have been assessed by paramedics after their smashed into a low brick fence overnight.
The CFA said the alarm was raised at 11.52pm to an address in Main Road, Golden Point - close to the corner of Clayton Street.
On arrival, CFA crews found a sedan embedded in a brick fence.
The scene was declared safe within 15 minutes.
Three CFA vehicles attended with support from Ballarat-based Fire Rescue Victoria crews.
