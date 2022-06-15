The Courier

Tony Mardling, the face of The Grapes Hotel: a life well-lived

By Gabrielle Hodson
June 15 2022 - 7:30pm
FACE OF THE GRAPES: Tony Mardling, second from the left, worked right up until Christmas with relatives at The Grapes Hotel in Golden Point. The 85-year-old owned the pub over two periods in the 1980s-1990s and after 2017.

The long-time 'face' of Ballarat's Grapes Hotel, Tony Mardling, will today be farewelled after dying at the age of 85.

