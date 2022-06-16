5 foods that are good for your mind and body

This is a commercial collaboration with Chefgood.



We're all guilty of the odd snack, and the occasional treat is perfectly fine. However, over consuming processed foods and refined sugars can impact how you feel. Our body needs nourishment from vitamins and minerals to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

Therefore, what you eat can directly impact how you feel. However, there are plenty of ways to boost your mood while improving overall well-being. So, here is a list of 5 foods good for your mind and body.

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish, such as salmon and tuna, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as DHA and EPA. Omega-3 fatty acids are a group of essential fats your body needs but can't produce on its own.



These essential fats can help promote a healthier mind and body by contributing fluidity to your brain's cell membrane and assisting with cell signalling.



2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is high in flavonoids, which can help to increase blood flow to your brain, reduce inflammation, and boost brain health. These benefits can help support mood regulation. It's important to remember that milk chocolate, although delicious, contains added ingredients like sugar, so it's best to opt for dark chocolate to experience the benefits.

3. Fermented foods

Fermented foods such as kimchi, kombucha and sauerkraut can help improve your overall gut health and elevate your mood. The fermentation process allows good bacteria to thrive in food and create probiotics.



Probiotics are best known for their role in digestive health. These live microorganisms support the growth of healthy bacteria in your gut which sends signals to the brain and can help increase serotonin, regulate anxiety, promote happiness, and improve mood.

4. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are high in plant-based proteins, healthy fats, and fibre. Almonds, cashews, walnuts and sunflower seeds are packed with amino acids responsible for mood-boosting serotonin and make for a great snack.



Additionally, certain nuts and seeds, such as Brazil nuts and pine nuts, are great sources of zinc and selenium. As a vegetarian or vegan, nuts and seeds are a great way to add protein and healthy fats to your diet.

5. Leafy greens

Eating meals with leafy greens such as spinach, broccoli and kale can help reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and mental decline.



They're also high in folate, a B vitamin that assists in metabolising serotonin, dopamine, and noradrenaline. These are all important brain chemicals that can help regulate your mood.



