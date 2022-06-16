Indigenous students at Ballarat North Primary School meet once a week in their yarning circle to celebrate their culture and history.
But until now their flags have not been able to fly proudly at the school.
The school yesterday celebrated receiving three new flagpoles so the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags can be on display together.
A welcome to country, smoking ceremony and didgeridoo performance from Kurnai/Wotjonaluk man Norm Stanley was held on Wednesday to mark the first time the flags were raised.
Ballarat North Primary School assistant principal Pascale Cooper-Kennington said the children in the yarning circle had talked about the fact there were not enough flagpoles and they would like to see their flags flying beside the Australian flag.
"We have eight children in our yarning circle - from grade five through to prep - who meet once a week and we talk about things like welcome to country, Indigenous stories, and we are planning an Indigenous garden at the moment," Ms Cooper-Kennington said.
"It's getting them really involved in the kind of things that celebrate who they are ... their history and culture."
In addition, the grade three and four classes have been doing Indigenous studies this term and were keen to see the smoking ceremony, welcome to country and didgeridoo for themselves.
Ms Cooper-Kennington said there was hot competition for the coveted roles of flag monitors to raise and lower the flags at the beginning and the end of each week of term until the end of the year.
"The students all wrote lovely letters about why they are responsible and why they should put the flag up and down," she said. "It's a huge sense of pride and belonging."
The successful application to be flag monitor from one student showed why he wanted the role so much.
"It's important we acknowledge and pay respect to all three Australian flags.It would make me so proud to be one of the students responsible for raising and lowering the flag each week," he wrote.
