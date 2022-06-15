Minimum wage increase welcomed but Ballarat faced with bigger problem

A landmark increase in the minimum wage of 5.2 per cent has been welcomed in Ballarat but business and workers are concerned about a wider problem of skilled staff shortages.
From July 1st Australians on minimum wage can expect a pay increase of 5.2 per cent, raising the lowest hourly rate from $20.33 to $21.38 per hour. Currently there are an estimated 2.6 million Australians on minimum wage according to Fair Work.
Advertisement
Secretary/ Treasurer Brett Edgington from the Ballarat Regional Trades and Labour Council welcomed the wage increase but held the position that a higher rate increase of 5.5 per cent would have "help(ed) keep wages in pace with inflation".
Although well received respite for those on minimum wage, there remained the issue of a skilled-labour shortage.
"There's massive labour shortages across Ballarat, the workforce is stretched, " Mr Edgington said.
It's great that there is a minimum wage increase, it is needed....There is just no one to do the work- Liz Berriman
Some local Ballarat businesses and Cafe's expressed their opinion that the minimum wage increase may do little to impact the local skilled-labour shortage. Multiple hospitality businesses The Courier spoke to reported paying above the minimum wage already in order to attract workers, but were struggling to find people willing to take the roles.
These businesses shared the sentiment that while a wage increase was needed, it may do little to incentive's people into the workforce as skilled-workers whom are in demand, already earn above the minimum wage.
Liz Berriman, owner of Grab a Bite Cafe on Creswick Rd said, "It's great that there is a minimum wage increase, it is needed"
"There is just no one to do the work"
"It's like a snowball. If we were to increase our prices to meet the rate of inflation there would be a backlash in sales, which in turn would effect workers hours. For example we've been in business 2 years and in that time the oil we use has gone from $30 a barrel to nearly $60".
The skilled-worker shortage is being felt across industries, ranging from hospitality to construction.
According to a NAB quarterly survey a record number of Australian businesses are experiencing a labour shortage nationwide.
The Fair Work Commission unveiled its decision on Wednesday, as inflationary pressures and the increasing cost of living continues to strain household budgets.
In light of the 5.2 per cent increase, Fair Work Commission President Ian Ross says "inflation is expected to peak at around 6 per cent by the end of the year, impacting businesses and workers, and this also influenced the decision".
"The most significant changes since last year's review decision have been a sharp increase in the cost of living and the strengthening of the labour market," he said while handing down the decision.
"At the aggregate level, labour market performance has been particularly strong. The unemployment rate has fallen to 3.9 per cent compared to 5.5 per cent in April 2021 at the time of the last review".
"The lowest-paid are particularly vulnerable in the context of rising inflation".
"We have concluded that the changes in the economic context weigh in favour of an increase in the national minimum wage."
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.