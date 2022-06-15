The Courier

Minimum wage increase welcomed but Ballarat faced with bigger problem

By Ryan Egglestone
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:36am, first published 5:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A landmark increase in the minimum wage of 5.2 per cent has been welcomed in Ballarat but business and workers are concerned about a wider problem of skilled staff shortages.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.