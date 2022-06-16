Two groups of sisters have started a size-inclusive dress collection to help Ballarat event-goers find the perfect outfit.
Four O'Neil sisters and two Burrows sisters have decided to put their dresses together after realising how often they were going to events after COVID-19 lockdowns.
"It was getting to the busier wedding period, just after COVID, and we were all talking about what we were going to wear," Aimee Burrows said.
"The amount of dresses all of us have in our cupboards and the amount of money we have spent and we have worn them once."
The girls found their friends were borrowing dresses and decided to make the whole operation official.
Dress-hiring has become more popular over the past few years as consumers avoid fast fashion practices.
However, often it is difficult to find a full range of sizes.
"I am the biggest size gal and I usually cannot hire a dress anywhere because they never carry those sizes," Alana O'Neil said.
"Or they only carry certain types that just do not fit your body.
"It is good to have all different body types in our collection."
The girls said interest had been slowly growing over the past five months.
Customers can message the page if they want to hire a dress and they are able to try them on to check if they fit.
The collection is housed in Ballarat but between them they can also take dresses to Geelong and Echuca.
More information can be found on Instagram: @itsmysistersdresshire
