The Courier

Six Ballarat sisters have created a size inclusive dress hire company

NW
By Nieve Walton
June 16 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRESSED UP: Alana, Ebony, Chloe and Gemma O'Neil have put their dresses together for others to hire. Picture: supplied.

Two groups of sisters have started a size-inclusive dress collection to help Ballarat event-goers find the perfect outfit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.