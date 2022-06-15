The Courier

The Pyrenees council is set to appeal the Department of Transport decision to reject bushfire repair funding

NW
By Nieve Walton
Updated June 15 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRE REPAIR: Lexton bushfire fire in 2019. Picture: Adam Trafford.

The Pyrenees council is set to fight a Department of Transport decision to reject funding for a guard rail damaged in the 2019 Lexton bushfires.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.