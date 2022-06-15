The Pyrenees council is set to fight a Department of Transport decision to reject funding for a guard rail damaged in the 2019 Lexton bushfires.
If the council is not able to secure funding they will need to pay $62,198 which has not been accounted for in the budget.
In 2018 rules for how information about council assets should be collected changed.
Chief executive Jim Nolan said they were still working on collecting information about all of the council assets.
"In 2019, because the rules just changed in 2018 when the bushfire occurred, we did not have sufficient time to collect the data in the format that was required."
He said they were disappointed about the decision and are planning to speak to the relevant ministers.
"We want to ask for a bit of discretion to be able to be used given the circumstances," Mr Nolan said.
"No one is arguing that the guardrail was not damaged, it certainly was, that was pretty clear.
"We are looking for some common sense to be applied here."
Mr Nolan said at the end of the day the council needs to present a balanced budget and another program will need to give.
"We do not know when these disasters are going to happen and small rural councils just do not have the capacity to be able to cover the damage to all these assets," Mr Nolan said.
"We are now collecting that data on a regular basis so in the event that we have future events, where we might need to claim, our data will be sufficient."
At the council meeting on Tuesday night, councillor David Clarke said it was important for the council to appeal the decision.
"I just think we have to push back on this," he said.
"I know it is only 60 thousand dollars and we could probably fund that
"But if we have to keep doing it every year there is a whole heap of stuff we just will not do.
"That is not the purpose of the exercise, it is there to help us in situations like this."
Pyrenees Mayor Ron Eason said the department did not give much time for the changes to be implemented before the 2019 bushfires ripped through the area.
"Fires do not wait around, while we are getting ready, fires do not wait," Cr Eason said.
"Our rates only go so far and ratepayers will need to pick up the price."
