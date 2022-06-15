The Courier

Trial begins over truck crash that killed popular Ballarat region farmer Norm Suckling

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
June 15 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REST IN PEACE: Norm Suckling, a potato farmer, motorcyclist, community advocate and Country Fire Authority volunteer of almost 50 years.

Desperate attempts to save well-known Kingston farmer Norm Suckling were detailed in the first part of a trial of the truck driver involved in the crash that killed him in 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.