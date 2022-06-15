Coaches replace Ballarat trains due to level crossing damage

Update 12pm:
Trains are back and running on the Ballarat line, west of Ballan, after Vline said boom arms were struck by a vehicle along Mt Egerton Road at just before 8am Thursday.
A traffic management team worked to get the crossing arms activated and there were some residual delays to trains after 9am.
"We thank passengers for their patience while we worked to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible," a Vline spokesperson said.
The crossing is now operating normally.
Update 10:20am:
A Vline spokesperson said a boomgate arm on the Mount Egerton Road level crossing at Gordon was damaged by an unidentified vehicle this morning.
He said crews were carrying out repairs - and it was unclear when trains would return to normal.
The affected crossing is close to the now-defunct Gordon Railway Station.
Earlier:
A level crossing fault has lead to the suspension of rail services on the Ballarat line between Ballarat and Ballan.
V/Line workers were on scene at the line on the Gordon to Mount Egerton Road at the railway crossing this morning attempting to fix the problem.
As a precaution V/Line issued a statement shortly after 8am saying that trains were suspended until further notice
More to come.
