Ballarat teaching students are among hundreds across the state getting an early call-up to the classroom.
About 400 fourth-year teaching students, including dozens from ACU Ballarat and Federation University, have received Victorian Institute of Teaching approval to work as casual relief teachers to help ease pressure on schools struggling to find enough staff to cover classes.
ACU fourth-year Bachelor of Education student Claire Murray is one of about 1000 retired or pre-service teachers in the state-wide pool to help fill staff shortages.
For the past five weeks she has been working as a casual relief teacher at Bacchus Marsh Primary School for up to three days a week, in addition to her university studies and working as a boarding house supervisor in Ballarat.
While initially nervous at taking a class before she'd graduated, Ms Murray has quickly settled in and her confidence is soaring.
Working as a CRT really validates what I'm learning at ACU, connecting the dots even more than we do on placement. It's given me more independence and confidence- Claire Murray
"I was quite nervous at the start getting chucked in there with no planning and having to figure it out, but generally teachers are very organised ... and the other teachers rally around and help me," she said.
She said older classes easily navigate online work left for them and in that case her role is more about helping and making sure they get it done, whereas younger year levels are more fluid.
"It's not really worksheets and tasks to do, it's more reading rotations and stuff like that which can be a bit trickier."
Her first class as a casual relief teacher was in a joint classroom team-teaching with another teacher for three days.
"It was awesome because I had a full lesson plan and someone to show me the ropes. She even said to me to 'stop asking questions, you know what you're doing' and said I was her equal and if I felt like I needed to tell someone off, I should ... I was tiptoeing around and not too comfortable with that side of it," Ms Murray said.
But she quickly found her feet and an agility to adapt to whatever comes her way.
Some days she has one class all day, or for several days, some days she takes different classes in the same year level to cover for teacher meetings, planning and other appointments, and some days it's three different year levels in a day.
"Working as a CRT really validates what I'm learning at ACU, connecting the dots even more than we do on placement," she said. "It's given me more independence and confidence."
Teaching students usually complete 35 hours of voluntary classroom time in their first year, and teaching placements during subsequent years of their course. Ms Murray missed out on placements during her second year because of COVID but completed two last year.
"My placements were great and straight after placement you feel very confident and very capable then time passes and you go back to uni classes and by the time another placement is coming you lose some of that," she said.
"But after working as a CRT I'm excited for placement. I know I can do it - it's all about confidence because you really are performing in front of a bunch of kids."
The announcement of the scheme to allow fourth-year teaching students to apply to work as CRTs was welcomed throughout schools, with many approaching students already working within schools or who had completed placements and offering to apply for the VIT permission for them.
"I got a hug on my first day as a CRT. I've known the assistant principal for a long time and they were so grateful to have someone ... and they've been appreciative, supportive and reassured me I won't be chucked in the deep end so I've felt supported all the time.
"Lots of my friends were working as teachers aides at schools and the principal said they would apply for them to do casual relief teaching. If you have a principal come to you and say this would be great for you, and we need you, that gives you extra confidence."
An education department spokesman said so far in 2022, more than 400 final-year initial teacher education students have been granted permission to teach in Victorian government and Catholic schools, to support them where they are facing COVID-related challenges. There are about 60 more applications awaiting Victorian Institute of Teaching assessment.
