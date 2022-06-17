The Courier

Ballarat's crisis in emergency housing continues with the ongoing closure of Reid's

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
June 17 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reid's Guest house stays closed for now

A key building in solving short and long-term homelessness in Ballarat remains closed after a fire in February caused substantial damage to the interior, with a trade and supply shortage adding to the delay.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Journalist

Old journalist, The Courier.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.