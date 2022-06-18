The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

CHFL round 9 livestream replay: Learmonth v Beaufort

Updated June 18 2022 - 9:47am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REWATCH | CHFL round 9 livestream: Learmonth v Beaufort

Here's an opportunity to catch all the action from Saturday's CHFL encounter between Learmonth and Beaufort, as called by The Courier's David Brehaut and Edward Holland

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.