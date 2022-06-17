Concern over Ballarat hospital's mental health seclusion rates

The use of seclusion for mental health patients at Ballarat Base Hospital remains high but the rate is dropping according to a new report detailing the use seclusion and restraint at Victorian public hospitals.
Ballarat was ranked the third worst out of 23 hospitals, having a rate of seclusion at 17 events per 1000 occupied bed days, in 2020/21, down from 19.3 in 2019/20.
Seclusion is the confinement of a person to a room or other space from which it is not within their control to leave, and is meant to be used only as a last resort to prevent serious harm to the person or another person.
"Ballarat Base Hospital (Ballarat Health) was the worst regional hospital for seclusion and show a consistently poor performance in this area," the Victorian Mental Illness Awareness Council wrote in their annual Seclusion Report.
Plans are underway to eliminate seclusion and restraint from Victoria's mental health system, but our position is that the 10-year elimination timeframe is far too long- Craig Wallace
"They have failed to meet targets in 14 out of the last 16 quarters, however we acknowledge that their overall rate this year decreased by 2.3 (a reduction of 11.9%) and we hope this heralds a change in practice at the service."
For hospitals with older adult inpatient units, Ballarat Base Hospital had the largest decrease of seclusion and mechanical restraint but was still had the highest rate of seclusion (2.6 per 1000 occupied bed days) of any Victorian health service.
And the VMIA reported noted there were no cases of mechanical restraint at Ballarat Base Hospital, and the rate of physical restraint dropped.
"As outlined in the report, Grampians Health Ballarat has improved across all measures, except one. We are committed to continuous improvement across all areas of mental health care, as outlined in the Royal Commission recommendations," said Grampians Health operations director mental health services Mark Thornett.
A Victorian Health Department spokesman said reducing restraint and seclusion was a finding from the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System.
"Work is underway on more than 90 per cent of the Royal Commission's recommendations - but in the meantime we're continuing to implement the Safewards system in mental health units across Victoria and expanding our emergency department crisis hubs - reducing conflict and the need for restraints or seclusion," they said.
VMIAC chief executive Craig Wallace said there were 7461 instances of seclusion and restraint in the past year.
"It is intolerable to imagine the tens of thousands more avoidable traumas that will happen if Victoria doesn't move faster.
"Seclusion and restraint are now well-recognised as traumatic and as human rights breaches. These practices also carry the risk of serious physical injury, even death. They have no place in a safe, therapeutic, rights-based health system. Plans are underway to eliminate seclusion and restraint from Victoria's mental health system, but our position is that the 10-year elimination timeframe is far too long."
