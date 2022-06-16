First look at new mansion

Advertisement
The submitted report recommended numerous, strict protection and management recommendations that would need to be implemented to ensure the palm was not damaged or compromised during the proposed works particularly in relation to underground works.
Considerations should be taken when transporting the tree including washing down any machinery to avoid contaminating the tree with a soil-borne fungal pathogen.
The palm will need to be lifted by a crane and then laid on the ground so the root ball can be reshaped and any dead fronds can be removed.
Once the palm is in its new home protective fencing will be erected until the rest of construction is finalised.
This fencing can only be removed once permission from the project arborist or the City of Ballarat has been obtained.
Architect and conservation consultant John Briggs has evaluated the impact the building design might have to the heritage significance of the Lake precinct.
He describes other buildings in the area as "inter-war dwellings" with "distinct individual expression".
Since there are no existing buildings on the site, the architects have argued their plans fit in with the other houses in the area.
"Although distinctive and clearly contemporary, it is visually compatible within its context," Mr Briggs said.
The collection of homes have "loose cohesion whilst exhibiting diversity" Mr Briggs said.
"This mixed character allows for new developments to also develop individual character."
Mr Briggs acknowledged the building proposal included modern elements and style but argues the rest of the streetscape was in cohesion with their "resonate character rather than a repetition of particular design elements".
"The curves and expanses of glazing can be seen as a contemporary interpretation and development on the design themes of the Art Deco and Moderne character in the local area.
"In my view the dwelling is an acceptable response to the heritage character of the area and can be accommodated into the streetscape without adversely affecting its heritage significance."
The design submission also argues the proposal fits in with the variations of height and style that already exist on the parade.
In an Urban Design Statement prepared by Blades Studio, they concluded their proposal will include a "high-quality urban design".
"It is a design that responds explicitly to the subject site's surrounding physical context as well as the design-relevant provision of the Ballarat Planning Scheme."
"It will make an elegant ... contribution to the existing eclecticism and diversity ... within Wendouree Parade."
