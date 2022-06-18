The Courier

Foxes in the Ballarat region causing big problems for farmers

By Ryan Egglestone
June 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spotted: Moorabool Catchment and Landcare Group published this image on social media in 2019.

Landcare groups and farmers in the Ballarat region are engaged in a long-term battle with foxes, but say the feral pests have reached a new level of brazen cunning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.