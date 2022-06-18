Landcare groups and farmers in the Ballarat region are engaged in a long-term battle with foxes, but say the feral pests have reached a new level of brazen cunning.
Foxes are irregularly spotted in urban areas but in some surrounding rural areas and towns like Ballan, residents say the fox problem is growing more severe.
Sheep and cattle farmer Martin Conroy from Ballan said he lost up to eight lambs last week to foxes.
"We shot nine foxes last week alone in Ballan," he said.
"We have roughly 500 head of sheep. Those lambs, if they grew out to six months of age, would be worth about $200 each around Christmas time."
Another Ballan local, Christine Banks, said the foxes were getting more brazen.
"They walk around during the day," she said.
"The most recent attack was during the day, and the fox killed every chicken in my backyard. That was on Duncan Street in the centre of town, close to the school."
Currently there are multiple fox eradication strategies being implemented across Victoria.
Hunting, trapping and baiting programs aim to address the issue of foxes which have exacted a costly toll on native species, agriculture and the environment.
There is a Victorian government fox-bounty which gives participants $10 for fox scalps, but even with a broad range of schemes to lower fox numbers it seems the problem remains.
Moorabool Catchment Landcare Group's Jackson Cass said: "Foxes have acclimatised to Australian conditions".
"Foxes not only compete with native carnivorous species but have an impact on endangered species as well," he said.
"In the Daylesford/Hepburn and Moorabool region, the Phascogale threatened species and even platypus' when they cross land are impacted by foxes.
"They are extremely difficult to eradicate."
Mr Cass said within the Moorabool Catchment Landcare Group, "a large number of our members are farmers, and they know all too well the impact of foxes".
With the fox problem persisting, a range of individuals, groups, private organisations and the Victorian government are working together to try and formulate ways to mitigate the damage foxes cause but in Ballan locals feel more needs to be done.
Ballan's Liz O'Dwyer, chicken owner and author of Switch on Sustainability, said it was a big issue.
"We see foxes both night and day. Years ago it was more of an issue of a night-time, but you can see them in town at day. Not often, but it only takes one fox to cause a massacre.
"Extra high fences, even a 1.8-metre boundary fence they can scale without an issue. Use enclosed roofs for chicken coups and ensure wire cages go underneath the pen. They are (foxes) fantastic diggers."
Victorian Farmers Federation want the impact of pests on the Victorian economy and biodiversity reported to Parliament annually as part of their 2021 Pest Plant and Animal Management Policy.
Foxes are considered a threat to four bird species, 48 mammals and 12 reptiles Australia-wide and are found across 75 per cent of Australia, according to Vic Agriculture.
One pressing issue is not only how to eradicate foxes from a certain area, but then being able to keep other foxes out.
Landcare groups say once some foxes are removed from an area, there is the potential for other foxes to move back in and repeat the problem.
This is one of the reasons the most successful wildlife conservation efforts for native species locally have been in 'wildlife sanctuaries', which are vast fenced-off areas which allow native species to breed but also keep pests like foxes out.
While this may allow threatened species to avoid predation, the complex issue of removing foxes from urban areas is a long way from being solved.
