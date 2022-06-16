A pristine warehouse in Wendouree | Commercial property

This exceptionally well-kept warehouse is in the north end of Ballarat, with a total building area of 740 square metres positioned on the south side of the boundary.
Advertisement
This allows a future upside of potentially developing the balance of the 2500 square metre land area, while using the large hardstand area for current needs.
The current shedding is of solid brick dodo base with steel cladding above. It features offices and a showroom in addition to the fully insulated warehouse area. It's clean and neat, and well suited to climate controlled use.
The hardstand area covers approximately two thirds of the remaining land area.
This is a truly unique offering, as sheds of this size with an available hardstand area are highly sought-after by businesses.
The property is located next to the Western Freeway, offering exceptional access to Melbourne as well as Ballarat's CBD and western growth areas.
This is a popular area for industrial premises, given its strong arterial roadway linkages and quality neighbours nearby. Contact the agency for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.