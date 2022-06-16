A pristine warehouse in Wendouree | Commercial property

The Courier

519 Dowling Street, Wendouree | A pristine warehouse

By Commercial Property
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:00am
  • 519 Dowling Street, Wendouree
  • 2500 square metres
  • Public auction onsite on Friday June 24 at 2pm
  • Agency: Colliers International
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

This exceptionally well-kept warehouse is in the north end of Ballarat, with a total building area of 740 square metres positioned on the south side of the boundary.

Local News

