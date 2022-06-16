The Courier

1-3 Stanbury Avenue, Canadian | Endless possibilities set in stone

By Feature Property
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:30am
Endless possibilities set in stone | Feature property
  • 1-3 Stanbury Avenue, Canadian
  • Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Carparks 3
  • $850,000 - $895,000
  • Agency: Ray White Ballarat
  • Agent: Mark Williams on 0418 363 633
  • Inspect: Saturday June 18 at 10.30am - 11am

Rarely does a property with such versatility come to the market. With approximately 2198 square metres on two titles, options include further subdivision or boundary realignment (STCA).

