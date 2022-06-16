Endless possibilities set in stone | Feature property

Rarely does a property with such versatility come to the market. With approximately 2198 square metres on two titles, options include further subdivision or boundary realignment (STCA).
This unique stone-built home provides a comfortable climate all year round, with subfloor and ceiling insulation complementing the multiple split systems.
Other features include incredible polished floorboards throughout, a ducted vacuum system, an updated open plan kitchen/dining area, separate lounge room, ample storage space under the house and two carports.
A private courtyard leads to the quintessential home office/teenage retreat to the rear of the main house.
The extensive orchard includes citrus, stone fruit, apple and almond trees, as well a raised vegetable garden and garden shed. Embrace a sustainable lifestyle thanks to the 40,000 litre underground water tank and a 3Kw solar system on the roof of the adjacent master studio.
The studio has exposed beams, polished concrete floors, a super responsive gas log heater, ceiling fans, a full kitchen, bathroom, laundry and an impressive undercover alfresco/carport. The studio has been popular as an Airbnb, given its close proximity to Sovereign Hill, Ballarat's CBD and other attractions Ballarat has to offer.
