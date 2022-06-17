The Courier

Second semester boost for Fed Uni international student numbers

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second semester boost for Fed Uni international student numbers

International students are slowly returning to Victoria but the start of the second semester next month is expected to see a flood of arrivals ready to walk in to university lecture halls and laboratories.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.