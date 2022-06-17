Second semester boost for Fed Uni international student numbers

International students are slowly returning to Victoria but the start of the second semester next month is expected to see a flood of arrivals ready to walk in to university lecture halls and laboratories.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics' Overseas Arrivals and Departures report, in April there were 5930 international student arrivals to Victoria, an increase of 5890 students compared to April last year.
Despite relaxation of travel restrictions, the number of student arrivals in April was 55 per cent lower than the pre-COVID level in April 2019.
Federation University Dean, Global Professional School, Associate Professor Jason Giri said there were 826 international students currently studying at Mount Helen, and 1369 in total studying at Fed Uni campuses, and he was looking forward to welcoming "many more" to begin their studies in semester two.
"International students make a significant contribution to the culture and vibrancy of our campuses," Associate Professor Giri said.
"They bring different perspectives and experiences to the University and the communities it serves. We have been delighted to see them again in semester one and they have played a large role in the successful return to study on our campuses."
At the start of the year there were 257 new international starting their university courses at Fed Uni, alongside 580 international students who were continuing their studies - some who had returned to their home countries at the start of the pandemic but flew back to resume face to face classes in 2022, some who stayed during the pandemic and some who started their course overseas.
Earlier this year Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley said they expected a big increase in international student arrivals for second semester, but it would take years for numbers to return to pre-COVID levels.
