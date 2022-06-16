The Courier

510 Barkly Street, Golden Point | Beautifully renovated Arts and Craft home

By House of the Week
Updated June 16 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
Beautifully renovated Arts and Craft home | House of the Week
  • 510 Barkly Street, Golden Point
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 3
  • $1,450,000 - $1,550,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: John Nihill on 0428 284 978
  • Inspect: Saturday June 18, 2.20pm - 2.50pm

This beautiful brick home is reported to be one of only two Federation Arts and Craft homes in Ballarat.

