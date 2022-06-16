Beautifully renovated Arts and Craft home | House of the Week

This beautiful brick home is reported to be one of only two Federation Arts and Craft homes in Ballarat.
Originating in Britain, the Arts and Craft movement arrived in Australia during the 1880s and proved to be most popular through to the 1890s.
Providing inspiration to the Federation-era, it showcased architecture with a high level of craftsmanship and the use of natural materials.
Renovated by the current owners with a quality and attention to detail that is almost never achieved, this house has been transformed into a modern, high-end home.
There are three bedrooms in the main dwelling, plus a separate self-contained fourth bedroom.
The entrance has stunning leadlight windows that are the perfect introduction to the luxury within, leading you to the open plan kitchen and meals area which opens onto the private rear yard.
The striking kitchen is decked out with stone benchtops, quality joinery and stainless steel appliances, including an integrated fridge and dishwasher, as well as Miele oven/microwave/grill, Miele oven/steam oven and Miele Gas large hob, plus small and medium inductions.
The beautifully updated bathroom features a stone benchtop, a large walk-in shower and underfloor heating.
The home also has two fireplaces and hydronic heating throughout.
Flooring is a combination of plush carpet, floorboards and tiles, while the window furnishings include sheer curtains and simple blinds. It's the perfect neutral palette with which you can add your own personal stamp.
Sitting on a 557 square metre block, outside is a large deck that's perfect for outdoor entertaining, together with off-street parking for three cars from the second street frontage.
The owners have carried the same quality from the main house into the unique second dwelling, making it ideal for grandparents, teenagers, or as is currently the case, an Airbnb returning a generous income stream.
The second dwelling comes complete with a bedroom, ensuite and kitchenette.
The Golden Point location is conveniently close to the shops, restaurants and entertainment within Ballarat's CBD, as well as Ballarat Railway Station.
