The Courier

Truck driver on trial over Norm Suckling's crash death says he thought motorcyclist was speeding

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
June 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmer Norm Suckling

A trial into the truck driver who killed Kingston farmer Norm Suckling has heard the defendant believed the motorcyclist was travelling above the speed limit when he was struck.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.