The Courier

'There remains unacceptable risks': Magistrate denies Wendouree man bail

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
June 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendouree man denied bail after police allegedly find a gun, drugs in home

A man who was allegedly found with a loaded handgun "for protection" at his home he shared with others, including two infants, has been refused bail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.