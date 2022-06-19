Wendouree man denied bail after police allegedly find a gun, drugs in home

A man who was allegedly found with a loaded handgun "for protection" at his home he shared with others, including two infants, has been refused bail.
Jordan Slade, 28, appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on charges relating to possessing a firearm and possessing cannabis following the execution of a search warrant at his Wendouree residence.
A search of the home, where Slade was living with his partner, their infant child, and another couple and their baby, allegedly located a loaded .22 calibre firearm and ammunition, cannabis and cannabis seeds.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court Slade posed an unacceptable risk as he was already on bail for charges relating to an alleged attack on Peel Street last year.
"[There's a] risk to the public ... the offending involved carrying a loaded handgun," Senior Constable Fletcher said.
The police informant told the court in an interview following the arrest Slade told police he had the gun "for protection".
However, the court heard it was not clear what he needed protection from.
Senior Constable Fletcher said Slade's prior history showed a theme of further offending while on bail. "There's drugs in the house, some of the drugs that were found ... marijuana seeds are really only used for one reason," he said.
The prosecutor said while he was not suggesting Slade was cultivating cannabis, "the tools are there for further offending," and raised concerns around the accused's access to nail guns at his job as a tiler that could be converted into handguns.
Slade's employer of three years appeared as a witness for his defence, and told the court he was employed 6am to 6pm, five days a week, and he would not have access to drugs or weapons while at work.
The accused was supported in court by family, and his partner told the court she would not allow weapons in their home.
Slade's defence said following the search, the risk for weapons was lowered.
"We can assume currently, a warrant was executed ... there are no more weapons in the house," the defence said.
The defence argued Slade was not at risk of fleeing given he had stable employment and two young children, and said he could be bailed with conditions monitored by police - he does not use a drug of dependence and does not possess a weapon.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said that Slade had the handgun for protection was an issue not able to be solved by bail conditions.
"It leads to a reasonable inference that he's expecting trouble," the magistrate said.
"If he's released on bail, how's he going to deal with that without a handgun?
"In my view [the handgun] charge is an extremely serious matter ... in my view this a strong prosecution case," the magistrate said.
"There remains unacceptable risks."
The matter will return to court in July.
