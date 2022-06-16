Who will come back from the break strongest? | Team Talk

The Central Highlands Football League returns from the Queen's Birthday weekend bye, while the remainder of round nine in the Ballarat Football Netball League will be played in what shapes a huge day of football.
With the seasons' midway points upon us, there is no chance for sides to take a backward step.
In the CHFL, a bumper clash looms between reigning premier Waubra and form team Springbank, looking to steal the crown.
Meanwhile, the BFNL will see second play third and fourth play fifth on an influential day.
Matt Currill and David Brehaut discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
Watch below.
