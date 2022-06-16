CHFL REPORT CARD: mid-season review, predictions - part 2

The Central Highlands Football League has played through eight home and away rounds.
There's nine to go and the top eight is far from decided, with some late charges from sides still well down the ladder possible.
We've looked at all the teams' records so far and given each a mid-season ranking, which does not necessarily line up with ladder positions.
And then we've peered into our crystal ball and made some predictions for all remaining games and what the final team rankings might be.
We continue our countdown to the top with the 6th to 11th ranked sides.
Buninyong has probably been the hardest team to read so far.
While losses to Dunnstown, Gordon and Hepburn have not been cause for alarm, the same cannot be said for defeats to Learmonth and Clunes.
Those in particular have really put the Bombers behind the eight-ball.
Buninyong was well to the fore in finals talk pre-season, but it is going to have to do something special if it is to force its way into the top eight.
It still can be done, but they need to lift right now.
The Bombers should win at least three of the last four, if not all of them, but they will need to make a mark well before that and spring a surprise on the likes of Skipton, Rokewood-Corindhap or Bungaree.
Any of these games have the potential to go either way, such is the closeness of the middle of the table.
The Crows are already rapt with the progress they have made this season.
To be sitting in the top eight at the midway point is a bonus.
However, can they hold on?
They have a major battle on their hands.
Beaufort has already caused one upset, against Bungaree, but it faces an uphill battle to repeat that.
It is not completely out of the question given how hot and cold Newlyn, and Buninyong have been, and then there is Clunes late in the season.
The Crows need at least another four wins to stay in finals contention and at this stage of their development that might be too difficult.
Win five more games.
Learmonth is more than capable of doing that and if it does it is going to be right in the thick of the battle for finals.
Injuries have not done the Lakies any favours.
How coach Nick Willox would like to have all his frontline players on hand.
All being well they are going to line up much stronger and that should help them to at least five more wins.
The Rokewood-Corindhap defeat might come back to bite them, but most teams floating around the edge of the top eight have had a similar experience, and there is sure to be more to come.
The next two rounds might tell the story for Learmonth.
Beat Beaufort and Bungaree and both those sides will suddenly be in their sights.
Or maybe Learmonth's season will go down to its last round clash with arch-rival Waubra.
Now wouldn't that be a climax to the season if a top eight position was on the line.
Yet another team which might see its season going right down to the wire in a tense contest for sixth, seventh and eighth.
The Grasshoppers moved into the big time last season on the back of a vigorous recruiting campaign and historic wins over the likes of Bungaree and Waubra.
On top of that injuries were kind to them.
It has been a different story this season with their best two players yet to play. While Matt Aikman is close to returning - hopefully this week - Carr is sitting out the season after a knee reconstruction. And the injuries have kept coming.
Rokewood-Corindhap is not alone on this front, but it has been unable to cover the loss of that quality in the midfield.
Losses to Bungaree and Waubra have really put the pressure on.
The Hoppers are going to have to find a scalp or two in the top eight and that will not be easy with them still to face the top four.
Their season could easily come down to clashes with Newlyn and Buninyong.
Win those and it gives them a break over two of the sides with the potential to displace them in the top eight.
Lose even one and the heat is on as Rokewood-Corindhap throws everything at it to ensure a first appearance in CHFL finals.
It was a real mixed bag for Bungaree early.
An important win over Rokewood-Corindhap and then forgettable losses to Beaufort and Springbank.
The Demons have fortunately been able to put those behind them and win four games in a row against the bottom four sides.
They still have a long way to go yet with match-ups with the top four, but they have put themselves in a favourable position from which to launch a tilt at playing finals.
Coach Ryan Waight has been able to get Bungaree into a position where they have control of their own destiny.
There are going to be no more important games than those against Learmonth, Newlyn and Buninyong - teams that are not that far behind.
Beat them and Bungaree will keep them at arm's length.
The Demons look like lining up stronger for the rest of the season, with leading goalkicker John Butler back and ruckman Jaykeb Lench with the potential to make an impact.
There are so many matches across the competition that could also impact on Bungaree's hopes, but it cannot worry about those.
It is eyes front with the message catch us if you can.
Every year there is an X-factor.
That title in 2022 belongs to 2019 premier Waubra.
When you lose the opening four games, there is every chance the season is gone.
That's not the case for the Roos
Three wins in a row since, importantly including the scalps of Skipton and Rokewood-Corindhap, have changed the complexion of the battle for places in the top eight.
Waubra have jumped past the likes of Buninyong and Newlyn - teams which it lost to and are among its rivals in the race to the finals.
Losses to Gordon and Hepburn did not hurt too much as even at their best the Roos might have dropped those games.
Waubra has a real chance to put a string of wins together and play finals.
The Roos importantly have the big man power in Hayden Hughes in attack and James Lukich, who can play anywhere they want.
On top of that they have experience with plenty of players who can fill special roles on any particular day.
Waubra will need to keep improving, but the signs are there which will have teams above looking anxiously over their shoulders.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
