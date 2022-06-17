CHFL REPORT CARD: mid-season review, predictions - part 3

The Central Highlands Football League has played through eight home and away rounds.
There's nine to go and the top eight is far from decided, with some late charges from sides still well down the ladder possible.
We've looked at all the teams' records so far and given each a mid-season ranking, which does not necessarily line up with ladder positions.
And then we've peered into our crystal ball and made some predictions for all remaining games and what the final team rankings might be.
We conclude our countdown to the top with the 1st to ranked sides.
See who we rank number one mid-season and predict for sapot at the end of the home and away season.
Hepburn has to be happy with its lot.
The Burras never like losing, but the only two defeats they have suffered have been against the unbeaten Gordon and a Dunnstown on the rise.
Injuries did not help against the Eagles, but it is impossible to know how much of an impact they ultimately had on the outcome.
Hepburn went into the season with high expectations, based on their performances in the COVID-19 shortened 2021 season when with Gordon they appeared head and shoulders above the rest.
Have the Burras reached those heights? Not yet.
First-year coach Mitch Banner is still feeling his way and has so far not been able to put a full-strength side on the field for a run of consecutive weeks. And now he has a knee issue to deal with.
Hepburn is still going to be right in the firing line for a top four finish and it will be disappointed if that objective is not achieved.
Skipton and Springbank loom as the Burras' biggest tests in the second half of the season, although there are a couple of other potential danger games.
Hepburn knows all about winning big games.
It will need to do just that if a ninth premiership and first since 2017 isto be within reach.
There is nothing like wins on the board and this is exactly what Skipton has done with a favourable draw so far.
Their toughest assignments are still to come.
Dunnstown is the only fellow top eight side the Emus has played and that was one of their two losses.
They could live with that, but a defeat at the hands of Waubra did not go down well.
They desperately want a top four finish.
This could easily go down to Skipton's clash with Hepburn in round 11, but no matter what that result is there will be much more to play out.
Skipton's list is the best it has had in a decade in the CHFL and it knows it needs to make the most of it.
The loss of CHFL best and fairest Mitch Gilbert in the opening round was part of a run of injuries for the Emus, but they worked their way through it and will be close to full strength in coming weeks for some big games.
Skipton has set up its season perfectly.
It is now in its hands to go on with the job against the likes of Gordon, Springbank and Hepburn.
Those games will tell the real story for the Eums.
Dunnstown is sitting fifth, but do not be fooled.
The Towners are better than this and their fixture for the second half of the season will have them on the cusp of a top-two finish.
Their only losses have been to ladder leader Springbank and second-placed Gordon, and if either has any unexpected hiccups in the run home the Towners will be ready to pounce.
In its remaining games Dunnstown only has one team from the existing top eight to play, having already steamrolled Skipton, Rokewood-Corindhap, Hepburn and Beaufort.
The leaves Bungaree to come in round nine and maybe by the time the last round comes around Waubra will also be in finals contention.
Dunnstown has had its share of injuries too - with key defender Pat Britt and spearhead Tom Wardell among the worst.
There's also midfielder Matt Bulluss, but Dunnstown's draw does give it plenty of time to nurse its list back to full health.
Dunnstown is defensively one of the most miserly sides in the competition.
Possibly coach Glenn Wilkins' biggest challenge ahead is to keep his players at the level they will need to be in finals while facing sides well down the ladder.
Dunnstown had a golden era in the 1990s, winning three flags in six seasons.
However, the Towners have to go back to 1999 to the last time they held aloft a premiership cup.
Gordon has done all it can - go through eight rounds unbeaten.
And the Eagles have achieved this with a significant run of injuries, with the likes of captain and key defender Mark Gunnell, Luke Gunnell, Connor Ascough, Jaymes Gorman, Billy Griffiths, Jordan Clampit, Riely Ranieri, Mitch Emmlin and Ben Schiltz all missing at various time - some short-term and others long-term.
This has tested their depth, but with the arrival of Geelong premiership player Mathew Stokes they continue to find a way.
Dunnstown did make Gordon look vulnerable and it was lucky to get away with that game by three points.
Learmonth was not too far away a week after that, but the Eagles have not looked like losing again.
Gordon still has some big tests to come - none bigger than a highly anticipated round 12 clash with Springbank.
They will tell so much.
And Skipton cannot be easily dismissed in round 10.
All the signs are that joint coaches Ron Watt and Adam Toohey are on the way to leading Gordon to a top-two finish and a major tilt at its second CHFL premiership and first since 1988.
The Tigers, under the guidance of new playing coach Andrew Challis, have not missed a beat in the opening eight rounds.
Springbank has done all it can - dishing out some big defeats to sit on top of the ladder.
Its biggest assignment came in round seven and it passed with flying colours - downing Dunnstown by 37 points.
Unlike many sides, the Tigers have not had too many injuries to worry about.
Key forwards Zak Bozanich and Stephen Staunton have each missed a handful of games - one of the few selection issues they have had.
Once they are playing alongside each other on a regular basis Springbank will become even more potent.
And it will need to be as it faces top-three sides Gordon, Hepburn and Skipton in the closing home and away rounds.
Ultimately that group of matches will determine exactly where Springbank, which boasts arguably the strongest midfield in the competition, is in the premiership race.
It has been seven years since Springbank completed back-to-back premierships.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
