Redan to get creative after ruck ruled out for rest of the Ballarat Football Netball League season

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
June 17 2022 - 3:00am
OUT: Nathan Dunstan will miss the rest of the season for Redan. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo concedes he'll have to get creative to solve his ruck dilemma after it was confirmed marquee recruit Nathan Dunstan would miss the rest of the Ballarat Football Netball League season with a broken leg.

