Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo concedes he'll have to get creative to solve his ruck dilemma after it was confirmed marquee recruit Nathan Dunstan would miss the rest of the Ballarat Football Netball League season with a broken leg.
Dunstan proved a massive asset for the Lions after crossing from Hepburn in the off-season, averaging 32.5 hit outs and ranking among the top 10 in the league with an average 7.6 clearances a match.
William Madden stepped into the ruck for the win against Melton South before the long weekend break, but Giampaolo acknowledged the Lions junior product would only be able to return from the Northern Territory for a handful of games.
Declan Murphy will step into the role for this weekend's clash with North Ballarat, but the Lions coach was keeping his options open.
"It might be one of those things where similar to other clubs in the league you've just got to mix and match throughout the game," Giampaolo said.
"We've got guys who can take on the ruckwork at either end of the ground, so we maybe just have to find someone for centre stoppages. We'll just have to get a bit creative, which we had to do last year."
Redan's new ruck dynamic gets a massive test straight off the bat against Roosters big man Cameron McCallum who tops the league with an average 50 hit outs a match.
"Getting creative in the ruck against McCallum isn't ideal, and (North Ballarat) just possess the ball really well, and they're good around the contest," Giampaolo said.
"Brendan McCartney's got them playing some really good footy, but, in the end, I think we're building momentum and playing our best footy.
"Our past two games have been really promising, so we'll stick to what we're going to do. It's taken a little bit of time to get on top of it, but our style of play is starting to win us games."
Redan currently sits four points off the sixth-placed North Ballarat and will welcome back Cooper Craig-Peters from VFL duty as well as Lincoln Barnes and Daniel Bond from injury.
For North Ballarat, former VFL player Tim Speirs will play his first seniors game since 2019.
Speirs returned for the Roosters' reserves before the long weekend break, kicking five goals to be named among his side's best.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
