Work continues at the Docwra Street and Midland Highway intersection to create new traffic signals and pedestrian crossings.
Magpie Primary School prep pupils visited the construction site on Friday morning as part of their lessons about transportation and machinery.
One pupil asked Regional Roads Victoria's regional director Michael Bailey when the roadworks would be finished so they could use the paths to get to school.
Mr Bailey told them he was hopeful for the work to be done by the AFL grand final weekend or around the September school holidays.
At the end of their time at the construction site, the preps had agreed they were well-equipped to take on the construction work themselves.
Mr Bailey told them he would reassess once they had finished school.
Further up the road, frustration continues as roadworks at Hertford and Albert streets make accessing businesses difficult.
Despite the community's grievances, Mr Bailey said he was happy with how the work was progressing.
"We are running ahead of time," he said.
"Unfortunately ... the volume of traffic was so great that we needed to do the roadworks to make it safe."
