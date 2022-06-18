With the rising cost of fresh food, a Ballarat dietician recommends planning meals ahead of time in order to shop around for the cheapest ingredients.
The Queensland floods, transport and fertiliser costs, and supply and demand are the main factors for the soaring cost of fresh vegetables at many Ballarat stores.
It is estimated the high cost of fresh food will get worse before it gets better.
Ballarat Community Health dietician Michelle Ryan said some residents did not have the luxury of choice when it came to food.
Health looks different for everyone, and quantity often becomes priority over nutrition for many.- Michelle Ryan
"If our basic human needs aren't being met - like safety or shelter - purchasing, choosing, cooking and preparing nutritious foods is less of a priority," Ms Ryan said.
"If a family has to choose between putting something warm on the table that fills everyone's bellies and buying fresh vegetables, we can't pass judgement or blame."
Ms Ryan said in addition to the rising cost of food, people may need to work more hours or multiple jobs to cover rent, transport and utilities.
"This means less time to prepare food. We need more supports to enable everyone access to safe, affordable and nutritious food," she said.
Ms Ryan said if nutrition was a priority, there were many options to help people to continue to eat healthy, fresh foods.
"Try to plan meals ahead of time so you can shop around for the cheapest ingredients," she said.
"Frozen fruit and vegetables are just as nutritious as fresh and this can be a more budget-friendly option for some households."
Other ideas include buying basic foods in bulk, adding canned or dried beans and legumes to dishes to help them stretch further and trying vegetarian meals.
Many meal-time basics, including dried and canned legumes, rice, oats, frozen fruit and vegetables and tinned fish, are fairly low cost.
Ms Ryan said there were food relief programs available in the Ballarat community.
"If you cannot afford food for yourself and your family please don't be afraid to reach out," she said.
"We recognise there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to healthy eating, so we work with individuals to identify what their individual nutrition goals are."
Ms Ryan said rather than putting the onus on individuals alone to make different food choices, a system level change needed to be prioritised.
Research conducted by Ballarat Community Health and Monash University found that if people accessing emergency food relief were given extra money towards food each week, they would spend it on nutritious core foods including meat, fruit and vegetables.
