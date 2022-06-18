The Courier

Ballarat Community Health dietician says health is different for everyone

By Erin Williams
June 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IDEAS: Ballarat Community Health dietician Michelle Ryan encourages residents to buy fruit and veggies that are in season where possible. Picture: Lachlan Bence

With the rising cost of fresh food, a Ballarat dietician recommends planning meals ahead of time in order to shop around for the cheapest ingredients.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.