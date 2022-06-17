Beaufort is currently a game clear of fifth-placed Learmonth in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade standings but with the two sides matching up in round nine's action, the Crows have the opportunity to solidify themselves as a top-four threat with a two-game gap.
Learmonth sits alongside Skipton on 24 points and would easily jump Beaufort into fourth place due to a healthier percentage, but a loss would see the Lakies playing catch up for the back half of the season despite a favourable run home.
While Skipton also boasts 24 points, the sixth-placed side would need a miracle to climb into the top four on the weekend as the Emus visit undefeated premiership-favourites Buninyong on Saturday.
Buninyong and Springbank are both still without defeat eight rounds into the Central Highlands Netball League season as Springbank will look to make it nine consecutive wins in its Waubra match-up.
The unbeaten streak will end eventually for one of Buninyong or Springbank when the two sides meet in round 11, a fixture both teams would certainly have their eyes on.
While those two teams likely continue their unbeaten runs, the first win of the season is just around the corner for either Ballan or Creswick as the struggling sides go head-to-head on Saturday.
Both sides enter the clash with seven losses to their name as Ballan boasts a draw over Hepburn from round one and Creswick holds on to the four points gifted from its bye.
The winner from the Ballan-Creswick affair will jump above Waubra in the standings while the loser will fall to last place on the ladder with Hepburn set to rise off the bottom with the bye on the weekend.
While the bottom four sides jostle for position, 13th-placed Daylesford faces a season-defining match-up against 11th-placed Carngham-Linton with a loss destined to end Daylesford's hopes for a top-eight push.
Though Daylesford's top-eight campaign could end, Gordon has the opportunity to stay level on points with eighth-placed Bungaree as the Eagles host Clunes.
A loss for Bungaree against 10th-placed Dunnstown would see Gordon leapfrog them into the eight and also keep the Towners' season alive, while a win could solidify at least the top nine sides in the Central Highlands Netball League.
Crucial parts of the standings are set for change as the Central Highlands Netball League returns to action after the Queen's Birthday break.
New sides could jump into the top four as well as the top eight, while there will finally be movement at the bottom of the ladder come Saturday.
CENTRAL HIGHLANDS NL FIXTURE
(16) Ballan v Creswick (15)
(13) Daylesford v Carngham-Linton (11)
(10) Dunnstown v Bungaree (8)
(5) Learmonth v Beaufort (4)
(14) Waubra v Springbank (2)
(7) Newlyn v Rokewood-Corindhap (3)
(1) Buninyong v Skipton (6)
(9) Gordon v Clunes (12)
(17) Hepburn (bye)
