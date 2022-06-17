A cluster of costly car breakdowns across Ballarat has motorists fearing they may be the victim of diesel contamination in e10 fuel.
The part-ethanol product is meant to contain 90 per cent unleaded fuel and 10 per cent alcohol, but drivers say diesel has been found in the engines of several cars after they filled up with the fuel at Octane Wendouree petrol station over the long weekend.
Driver Bailey Pearce said he spent $115 filling up - and that led to an undriveable car.
The apprentice plumber's 2009 Commodore had 160,000km on the clock, but began emitting black smoke and became hard-to-start until it couldn't be started at all.
"It was towed to a mechanic, but I couldn't get a sample of the fuel because even my fuel pump was dead," Mr Pearce said.
"It was hard for the mechanic to get a sample.
"I rang the servo first thing last Saturday to let them know."
Mr Pearce has since had confirmation from his mechanic that his car contained a mix of unleaded and diesel.
Another customer 'Donna' told The Courier she faced a $1000 repair bill after filling up at the Norman Street fuel stop on Monday.
'Marino' said on Facebook he had to get accommodation after his car broke down in Melbourne and was later towed back to Ballarat.
The petrol station was close to one of the venues for a basketball tournament which attracted thousands of visitors from across the state.
Mario Gaffiero, owner of distributor Just Fuel Petroleum said he had been told motorists had shopped-up big on the cheap fuel over the long weekend.
"We checked the ethanol fuel for water, which can affect performance, but that was not in the tank at all.
"We've picked up a five-litre sample of the e10 and taken it to a specialised fuel testing lab."
Mr Gaffiero said he was alerted to the problem mid-week and drove from Sunshine to Ballarat to investigate.
"We're doing due diligence and now waiting for results," he said.
"Once the exact issue is discovered, the tank will be cleaned out, pumps flushed and it'll be refilled with e10."
Mr Gaffiero said while they were still trying determine the cause, anyone affected by an e10 purchase at the Wendouree outlet after last Friday morning should take their fuel receipt or proof of purchase, as well as any repair bills to the petrol station, which would then pass it on to the distributor.
He said it was important to do this soon, as claims after a certain time limit might not be accepted.
The e10 at Octane Wendouree originates from a terminal in Melbourne's west.
"Viva Energy has stringent product quality controls in place and can confirm there have been no quality issues with the fuel being dispatched from our terminal in Newport," a Viva spokesperson said.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
