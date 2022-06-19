Despite being a woman who has worn many hats during her lifetime including being the former CEO of law firm Eakin McCaffery Cox, the former chancellor of Canberra University as well as the former deputy chair of the ABC, Wendy McCarthy has always remained first and foremost a feminist from the regions.
Heralded as a leader in Australia's feminist movement, Ms McCarthy's work has stretched far wider than she ever thought possible, having helped decriminalise abortion in her home state of NSW through the Pro Choice movement in 2019 as well as being one of the first females to champion the rights of partners to be present during hospital pregnancies.
Earlier this month she visited Ballarat to promote her third book and memoir, Don't Be Too Polite, Girls where The Courier was invited to an intimate conversation with Ms McCarthy.
As a woman who was born in Orange, raised in Garema and then moved to Sydney to pursue a teaching career, she never intended to become a feminist let alone become a trailblazer in the field.
Ms McCarthy said her first introduction to the movement was all thanks to one book: The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan when she was 22.
"When I was a teacher in my second year in Sydney, the women in the staff room said they just read this wonderful book The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan and I was fascinated listening to their conversations so I bought the book and read it and it changed my life," she said.
"For me it was just the right book at the right moment."
From there, she travelled overseas including to North America to further her teaching prowess where her ideas on feminism tied in with motherhood began to expand.
It was this experience as well as the birth of her first child which led her to join the Childbirth Education Association in 1968 to advocate for partners to be present in labour wards.
"I wanted my husband, Gordon, to be there with me at the hospital during my pregnancy and the doctor at the time said men were not allowed in the labour ward so I ended up finding an obstetrician who was very happy to have him in the labour ward and it was actually that doctor who said I should join the Childbirth Education Association," she said.
Ms McCarthy became one of the first group of women to normalise men being present in birthing rooms in Australia.
She said this achievement in Australia's feminist movement made an "enormous difference to so many women."
"This was a very big victory because it offered women the opportunity to decide how they would birth and not be at the behest of the medical profession who were mostly male, and who had strong ideas on how women should birth," Ms McCarthy said.
"And for women like me, it gave us the capacity to make birthing a satisfying and enjoyable experience."
Ms McCarthy then went on to be one of the founding members for the Women's Electoral Lobby in 1972.
While these moments marked two of Ms McCarthy's highlights in her feminist journey, she said the ability to finally have abortion decriminalised ranked equally as highly, having fought for this right for more than 70 years.
"I reconvened a group of women who'd worked together in the '70s and we got abortion off the criminal code after 80 years which was just an extraordinary achievement and I'm very proud that we just kept keeping on to get it done," she said.
Reflecting on her visit to the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute, Ms McCarthy said she was floored by the resilience of regional women and the attentiveness of audience members during her conversation with emerging writer and activist, Tierney Khan.
"I love that in the regions what I'm seeing is women owning and using and hearing their own voice," she said.
"It's just wonderful to see the emergence of women throughout the regions and I have come away from Ballarat thinking this is a really great place, things are OK here and women's voices are being heard."
As for her new book, Ms McCarthy said she felt compelled to write it due to the lack of memoirs written by older women.
"I realised there weren't many stories of women over 60 and I realised what a fabulous career I had post-60. I mean I had a good career before 60 but there are lots of things I did in my 60s and 70s that I would never have dreamed of doing like having been back running the abortion campaign," she said.
"I really hope this book encourages women to keep growing regardless of their age and also makes readers aware of the role older women can have in supporting the dreams of younger women.
"Mainly I just hope that readers can take away that it's a story of a country girl who wasn't born into wealth or privilege but lived a really good and happy life and found ways to make a difference to the world she lives in."
Looking to the future of feminism across Australia, Ms McCarthy said she hopes to see women and men sharing "50-50" of all responsibilities.
"We're 51 per cent of the population and we need to have at least 50 per cent of the action and if responsibilities are divided equally we'll all get along a lot better," she said.
To find out more about Ms McCarthy and her book Don't Be Too Polite, Girls click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
