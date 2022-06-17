Ballarat Link Road reopened after closing for 'emergency works'

A major Ballarat road has reopened after it was been blocked to traffic while council undertook "emergency works".
According to a social media post by the City of Ballarat, Ballarat Link Road was blocked as works were carried out on the bridge section of the road that stretches over the train line.
Detours were in place at Gregory Street/Blind Creek Road and Ballarat West Employment Zone roundabouts, diverting onto the existing Ring Road.
It was not detailed exactly what the urgent works entailed.
The Link Road opened in 2018.
The City of Ballarat is desperate for the future stages of the Link Road to be funded by either the state or federal governments, which could cost about $50 million.
