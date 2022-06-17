COLD and flu-like symptoms are still cause for isolating at home, even if self-testing kits are not detecting COVID-19, according to Victoria's health department.
Rapid antigen tests, best known as RATs, are still considered by the department and global health authorities as a fast and accurate way to detect COVID at home but need some personal responsibility too.
Advertisement
Multiple sources have told The Courier of repeatedly testing negative with the self-test kits, despite symptoms, before virus confirmation via a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) swab from a health professional.
Victoria's health department made clear a positive RAT result highly correlated with a person's infectious level, meaning there were early stages when COVID-19 was not detectable.
A PCR was more sensitive but the department recommended anyone with symptoms holding a negative RAT should re-test 24 hours later and if still negative to confirm the result with a PCR screening.
"Rapid antigen tests are a quick and accurate way to test for COVID-19," a health department spokesperson said. "Using a RAT when you first notice COVID-19 symptoms and staying home until your symptoms resolve will help protect others from COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses currently affecting Victorians."
Ballarat had about 720 active COVID-19 cases, according to the latest health department data on Friday afternoon. This is significant drop on almost 2250 active infections a month ago.
Statewide, about double the number of positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed by RATs compared to PCR tests late this week.
UFS chief executive Lynne McLennan flagged in The Courier this week it was hard to estimate the level of under-reporting infections: not all people were registering positive RAT results with the Victorian government; and, there had been a slow decline in PCR tests conducted at screening sites, such as UFS' COVID-19 clinic.
Victoria's health department have reiterated repeat RAT testing increase the chance of detecting a COVID-19 infection. The department also recommended anyone at high risk of severe disease who have symptoms but test negative on a RAT should consult with a doctor and have a PCR test to access the best treatment early.
RATs can detect the virus in asymptomatic people.
IN OTHER NEWS
All RAT kits approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, Australia's national drug regulator, must have a clinical sensitivity of at least 80 per cent (less chance of false negatives) and a clinical specificity of 98 per cent (less false positives).
The TGA urges anyone taking a saliva RAT to not eat, drink, smoke, brush teeth or chew gum for 30 minutes before taking a mouth swab. People should avoid smoking before a nasal swab.
Ballarat health leaders, including Ms McLennan, reiterate the best protection for yourself and the community is to be up-to-date with COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations and to continue prevention measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.