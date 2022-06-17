The Courier

COVID-19 in Ballarat: why do I get negative RAT test when positive?

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 17 2022 - 11:00pm
FOCUS: Anyone taking a saliva test is urged to not drink, eat, brush teeth, smoke or chew gum for 30 minutes beforehand.

COLD and flu-like symptoms are still cause for isolating at home, even if self-testing kits are not detecting COVID-19, according to Victoria's health department.

