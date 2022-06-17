The Courier

Time to shine for Ballarat City FC in bottom-two NPL3 clash

June 17 2022
City FC player-manager Michael Trigger. Picture: Luke Hemer.

It has been a tough stretch for luckless NPL3 side Ballarat City FC, but an upcoming Saturday fixture against bottom-placed Whittlesea Ranges could be the kick-starter City FC desperately needs to avoid relegation.

