It has been a tough stretch for luckless NPL3 side Ballarat City FC, but an upcoming Saturday fixture against bottom-placed Whittlesea Ranges could be the kick-starter City FC desperately needs to avoid relegation.
Sitting just one game above Whittlesea in 11th, a win for Ballarat could lift them outside the bottom-two relegation zone, depending on results around them.
Saturday's match-up is the perfect opportunity for player-manager Michael Trigger's side to record a breakthrough victory.
"The boys know the added importance of a good result this week," Trigger said.
"There is no point underestimating Whittlesea either, we have to be totally prepared and ready to go to try and get the result we need."
Both sides head into the clash hoping to pick up three crucial points, with Whittlesea's last win coming over Geelong SC in round five.
It is now or never for City FC with a relatively friendly stretch of upcoming fixtures against sides in similar situations to them.
"Saturday is a massive opportunity to get three much-needed points," he said.
"Realistically we would like to be above the teams around us before we match-up against them to make it more difficult for them than it is for us."
City FC will be eager to bounce back from a 2-nil defeat to sixth-placed Nunawading, in a hard-fought battle that was not truly reflected by the scoreboard.
"We played quite well it was just a story of two halves," Trigger said.
"From a performance point of view we should not be disheartened by last week's effort."
Ballarat boast a healthy line-up for round 14 as the club prepares to welcome some fresh faces to Morshead Park soon.
"We have a full squad this week which is a nice luxury for us," Trigger said.
"We have the transfer window opening next week as well so hopefully we can add a couple boys to our roster."
Whittlesea Ranges FC hosts City FC at Epping Stadium at 3pm on Saturday in a bottom-two affair.
