Permanent automated weather stations at Ballan and East Trentham will fill the gap in providing official rainfall and temperature data.
The new remote automated weather stations at locations in Ballan and East Trentham will improve firefighter and community safety at emergency incidents and planned burns.
They will provide hyper-localised weather data, fire spread predictions and community warnings.
The weather stations can transmit data via satellite to the Bureau of Meteorology which is then accessible to the Country Fire Authority, partner agencies and public on the bureau's website.
Geelong Weather Services owner Lindsay Smail welcomed the new weather stations but said the significance was where the stations should be placed.
"From a weather perspective, the points about Ballan and East Trentham will help local people to compare rainfall and temperature, but will provide weather features during bushfires, flooding and other conditions during danger periods of the year," Mr Smail said.
"In my own local area, I would like to suggest there are many local areas in the Geelong region which would benefit large areas in the Otway Ranges which at present have no weather stations, and these areas are especially important during fire seasons."
Seven of the weather stations are portable and three are located permanently at Ballan, East Trentham and Glenburn.
The portable automated weather stations (PAWS) are standalone units which measure surrounding weather and transmit the data to the CFA and BOM.
The portable units can be set up in 15 minutes and can record parameters including temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, rain, solar radiation and more. The data is transmitted remotely using either 4G or satellite iridium technology.
The remote automated weather stations (RAWS) are permanently installed units which are used extensively in fire management across the US, Canada and Australia.
CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said the additional weather intelligence would be invaluable to firefighters for not only their safety but also in fire response and preparation.
"Fire is a true force of nature and its behaviour can change in an instant, putting lives and property at risk," Acting chief officer Cook said.
"Accurate, localised and up-to-the-minute weather information on a fireground is critical to providing an effective emergency response.
"These portable stations will be used in remote regions where there are no permanent weather stations to provide reliable and accurate weather data.
"The stations will help firefighters understand fire behaviour on the ground during a fire incident, or by measuring the weather conditions of an area in the lead up to and during planned burn events.
The state government invested $680,000 for the 10 weather stations and their maintenance was funded from a State Government grant in response to the IGEM 2019-20 Phase 1 bushfire inquiry into the 2019-20 Victorian Fire season.
