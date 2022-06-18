Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | June 17-18

Local sport returns this weekend, following the Queen's Birthday long weekend just gone.
It has been another big weekend of sport so far and our photographers have once again been out and about capturing the action of the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Central Highlands Football Netball League.
Our photographers also covered the GWV Rebels' clash against the Oakleigh Chargers in the NAB League under-19 boys competition, Sebastopol Vikings FV Men's State League 3 North-West match against Westvale Olympic and the Ballarat Miners' NBL1 match against the Hobart Chargers at Selkirk Stadium.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot.
