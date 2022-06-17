Waubra ready to let it rip against Tigers | CHFL round 9 previews game-by-game

The Central Highlands Football League has turned into the long home straight and it is all about the road the finals.
Here's a game-by-game look at round nine on Saturday.
Waubra coach Matt James believes the Roos have what it takes to inflict Springbank's first defeat of the Central Highlands Football League season.
It is a big call but as a premiership coach James knows all about winning big games.
Waubra goes into the home game on Saturday having put together three wins to resurrect its season after four straight defeats.
Springbank has strung together eight wins to top the ladder.
The Roos would have been given no chance a month ago of toppling the Tigers, but they are now full of confidence and almost at full strength.
"We're really excited about the challenge," James said.
"We're raring to go and ready to take it right up to them."
James said this game had a much different feeling to each of Waubra's three winning performances leading into the mid-season break.
He said the Roos had treated each of those like finals, with them needing to win to get into finals calculations.
"From those wins we gained confidence in what we can do.
"So now we go into this game believing our best is good enough.
"We're confident and ready to rip into it."
James said Waubra would take its strongest team of the season into the game.
The Roos have bolstered their stocks with key forward Hayden Hughes, tall Ethan Kennedy, Aidan Broughton and captain Darcy Jenkins.
Nathan Patrikeos is out with shoulder soreness.
Coach Andrew Challis said while wins over Skipton and Rokewood-Corindhap indicated Waubra was on the up, Springbank's focus as always remained on its own game.
"They're going to give it a real crack.
"They've obviously got some very good players and away games are never easy.
"As it has been all year, we have to make sure we play our game - the way we want to play," Challis said.
The stop-start season of full forward Zac Bozanich continues, with him to miss with illness. Key defender Jacob White is also unavailable.
Another key forward Steve Staunton returns though.
It is time for the Bombers to stand up.
They have done it hard so far, but on paper they appear so much better.
Buninyong's season is not done and dusted yet, but it needs some big performances.
And that is exactly what it will need to do to get over the Emus.
Skipton takes a largely unchanged side to Bunninyong.
The Emus have regained defender Ben Krol and named first-year player Austin Hamilton (Ararat) for his senior debut.
Joint coach Sam Willian is taking a cautious approach despite the difference in the sides' season record.
"Buninyong is never easy at home as we found out in the last round last year when I felt we were a better side and they beat us easily.
"We have to treat it as a danger game."
In the meantime, star Mitch Gilbert is still a month away from returning from a round one knee injury.
Willian said the club was taking a cautious approach to ensure Gilbert was 100 per cent right.
Skipton is aiming to have him back on the park against Clunes in round 12.
Willian said aside from recruit Noah Steenhuis, who injured a shoulder in the opening round and had been ruled out for the season after surgery, the return of Gilbert would have the Emus at full strength.
Dunnstown resumes knowing this is as important as any game it has had to date.
A lot of hard work has been done, but this is one of those games which has the potential to get under the Towners' guard.
They are still missing some key players, but welcome back important forward Travis Parsons, Jack Leonard and Anthony Caligiuri.
Coach Ryan Waight said as well as the Demons had set up their season, they were under no illusions that it was going to get tougher.
"The teams we have coming up have been playing well and we have to make sure the improvements we've made hold up."
Waight said a loss to Dunnstown last season had had a big influence on Bungaree's preparation for this season.
"The way we trained pre-season and recruited was off the back of two defeats we had last year.
"One was Rokewood-Corindhap, who got hold of us, and the other was Dunnstown."
Waight said Dunnstown went in as heavy favourites no doubt, but he believed there were some areas trhe Demons could get on top.
"We have to make sure we win contest to contest, something we've been good at lately."
Two big inclusions for Bungaree are ruckman Jaykeb Lench and midfielder Ben Dodd - both arrivals from East Point this year.
The Eagles are preparing for a vastly improved Clunes to the last time they met three seasons ago.
"We've expecting a good contest," joint coach Adam Toohey said.
The Eagles will be without AFL-experienced duo Mathew Stokes and James Kelly, and the Queensland-based Brad Hallam.
Lucas Blazko has recovered from illness to be returning with James Martinovic and Lachy Reynolds, fresh from a four-goal haul in the reserves.
Meanwhile, Gordon recruit Billy Griffiths is likely to miss another "four to five" weeks after sustaining a leg injury at work.
Recruited from Bacchus Marsh this season, Griiffths damaged muscle between the hamstring and calf in the lead up to the Eagles' win over Hepburn before the mid-season break.
"His knee just gave away." Toohey said.
He said there had initially been fears that Griffiths had damaged an anterior cruciate ligament, but the outcome was the best case scenario.
If it was not tough enough already, the Magpies' task will not be made easier by the absence of Lachie Wrigley (concussion) and John Fazio (rested).
Coach Luke Davidson said Fazio needed a spell after playing the past two matches with hamstring soreness.
"We'll give him a few weeks off and then attack the back end of the season."
On the plus side, Dylan Bullus is back.
Davidson said while Clunes appreciated Gordon was a good outfit, it would embrace the challenge.
"We want to see how good we can be."
The Lakies get the chance to launch their charge at the top eight.
They've had opportunities and could easily have been in the top eight.
They can no longer rely on getting second chances.
Win this and they will almost certainly move to eighth - overtaking Beaufort.
Hamish Crawley is a big inclusion, named for the first time since round four, as is midfielder James Laidlaw and James Rae - all additions which sharpen up the Lakies.
Joint coach Brendan Howard says this is the first game in a block of four which will shape the Crows' season.
He said if they could get a couple of wins against sides which had been up and down they would have a chance of staying in the finals race.
"We're going to have play well though, starting with Learmonth."
He believes Learmonth is better than its record suggests.
"I reckon they're a good team. I think they've just been a bit unlucky in a few games."
Howard said Beaufort would line up stronger and better equipped experience-wise with Daniel Jones back in the midfield and Michael Todd also returning.
Unfortunately Jimmy Vanderkley (back) remains sidelined and Josh McDermott is unavailable, but Howard will be playing his second game after returning from calf trouble to boost defence.
Blues coach Tristan Batten continues to ease his way back into the role as he recovers from broken ribs and a punctured lung.
And he has a real opportunity to lead Ballan to back-to-back wins after their first win of the season over Carngham-Linton.
Austin Bongart will miss after being suspended for two matches.
Batten said one bonus would be keeping young forward Tom Cox fresh for the seniors rather than also having to play under-18s. Creswick does not have an under-18 team.
While the competition took a break, Creswick has trained right through, as well as in the week off for a bye.
Coach Dean Romeril said they had not missed a session since getting their first win over Carngham-Linton.
He said as long as the Wickers turned up with the right attitude it was a very winnable game.
Romeril said Ballan would have a similar mindset, having also had its first win of the season last time it played, so it will be going hard at it.
The Cats still have hopes of playing finals and if they want to stay in the hunt they have to win this one.
They lose Chris Carey back to Sandringham in the VFL after one appearance, but they get back Marcus Tilley and Byron Wynd.
Coach Chris Banwell believes he has a make-up that will be suited to the wetter conditions which were beginning to set in.
The Grasshoppers certainly provided the unexpected when they named veteran defender Leigh Ryall to come out of retirement.
They have been undermanned in defence this season and his height in a key defensive role gives them a whole new look.
His experience and on-field leadership are also important.
The same can be said about the return of Cam Richardson at the other end of the ground, with him back for just his second game of the year.
Rokewood-Corindhap is also hopeful of getting back midfielder Matt Aikman for his first game of the season after injury.
All three might be a little underdone when it comes to match fitness, but this is a danger game and a must win for Grasshoppers as they try to stay safely in the top eight.
Coach Hamish Jarrad, who returns after missing one game with illness, says every game from now on is do-or-die if the Bulldogs are to go beyond thew home and away season.
"They're all finals for us from here.
"It looks like we can only afford to lose once if we are to make it to the finals.
"We just have hope for the results we need."
Unfortunately, Daylesford continues to struggle to strengthen its line-up.
Along with Jarrad, Tom Sullivan and Sean Naylor are back, but Trent Nesbitt and Shaun Clarke are ill.
The Saints see this as another chance to get on the board after missing out against fewllow cellar dwellers Creswick and Ballan.
As much as depth is an issue, they are well aware Daylesford faces a similar dilemma and perhaps there is a window of opportunity.
The key for Carngham-Linton will be staying with the Bulldogs early.
It cannot afford to lose touch as pegging back deficits is just too hard.
Zane Ross (hamstring) is out and Tarun Raven (hand) is a fair way off returning.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
